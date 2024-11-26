SAT scam alert: Officials warn about callers pretending to be College Board, charging for test prep materials

The New York Department of State's Division of Consumer Protection is warning parents and high school students of recent SAT scams from people claiming to be from the College Board who are charging for test prep materials that can be obtained for free through official channels.

According to Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley, parents said scammers have called them, claiming to be from the College Board or other educational institutions and saying their child requested to receive test materials. The scammer will ask parents to provide an address and a credit card number to charge a deposit, claiming they will be refunded once the test prep material is returned.

The caller may often have the student’s name and the school they attend, making them seem legitimate, Mosley said.

However, the resources they are hawking are offered for free through the College Board’s website.

"Prepping for and taking the SATs can be stressful enough without having to worry about scammers taking advantage of you with new, convincing tactics that seem legitimate," Mosley said in a statement.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter Get the latest updates on how education is changing in your district. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

According to the Better Business Bureau’s scam tracker, parents who gave their information never received material and lost their deposit, Mosley said.

The College Board does call to follow up on student inquiries, but does not make unsolicited calls or ask for your credit card, bank information or passwords over the phone. It is the only organization responsible for the SAT exams.

If a person says they are calling about a request from your child, Mosley said parents should say they need to confirm with the child before talking further action or call the College Board directly at 866-680-9990.

If the caller claims to be with another educational organization besides the College Board, research the organization before deciding to work with them, he said.

"As young New Yorkers prepare for the upcoming round of tests, we are urging both parents and students to be vigilant in protecting their sensitive information," Mosley said. "Do your research before offering any payments and remember, you should not share personal or financial information over the phone with unsolicited callers."

The Princeton Review website states that students should begin prep this month for the March 8, 2025, SAT exam. Its registration date is Feb. 22, 2025.