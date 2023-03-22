Supporters rally for reinstatement of Connetquot High principal Michael Moran

Close to 100 parents, students and community members protested Tuesday night outside a Connetquot school board meeting, seeking reinstatement of a principal they alleged was forced out for supporting LGBTQ students. They held signs saying, “Bring Back Mr. Moran,” a show of support for Connetquot High School Principal Michael Moran after his sudden departure March 10. Many parents and students said Moran was being penalized for backing LGBTQ students in his initial refusal to force a teacher to remove a Pride flag as directed by the district. The district has denied any connection between Moran's departure and his support for LGBTQ students. Outside Oakdale-Bohemia Middle School on Tuesday night, supporters of the principal chanted “We stand with Moran” and “Bring Back Mike" while the school board meeting was being held inside. “There are a lot of issues in this district and policies by this administration that are very anti-LGBTQ and really hurtful to minorities,” said Alison DePina, a Ronkonkoma resident and the mother of two Connetquot students. “Mr. Moran was a big advocate for them and was trying to support them the best he could," DePina said. "He was basically forced out of his position in a very unfair way, so we want him reinstated.” A school district letter sent to parents March 10 said: “Principal Michael Moran has submitted a request for a leave of absence from his position, effective immediately." In a prepared statement at the meeting Tuesday night, Connetquot schools Superintendent Lynda G. Adams said the board "at this point" has taken no "action regarding changing personnel. As a district, we are unable to respond to questions about personnel and will not do so moving forward. However, I can unequivocally state that there's absolutely no connection to Mr. Moran's stance on LGBTQ plus students and any personnel changes that may be considered." Moran could not be reached for comment. Last October, the school district issued a directive banning all flags except the American and state flags in classrooms, citing a district policy that said employees should not engage in political activities in school. At the time, David Kilmnick, president and CEO of the Hauppauge-based LGBT Network, told Newsday that a teacher at the high school refused when ordered to remove a Rainbow flag and a Progress Pride flag displayed in her classroom. Tuesday night, parents at the protest were struggling for answers about Moran's exit. Robert Zachmann of Bohemia, who has three students in the district, said parents deserve an explanation. “Mr. Moran is a big part of our school district and he's done a lot for our school district,” Zachmann said. “Basically, nobody's given us any answers. What is going on and why he was pushed aside. And we all really want him back because he's been a big part of getting through the pandemic.” During the board meeting, some community members demanded Moran be reinstated and asked about removing board members and the superintendent. The school district’s attorney declined to answer. Students also spoke at the meeting in support of Moran, describing him as “a great principal." Janice Kennedy-Fischer, who said she is the grandmother to an 11th-grade student, said at the rally that "everybody loves Mr. Moran, as you can tell by all the people here. He stood by the LGBTQ kids as much as he could."

Close to 100 parents, students and community members protested Tuesday night outside a Connetquot school board meeting, seeking reinstatement of a principal they alleged was forced out for supporting LGBTQ students.

They held signs saying, “Bring Back Mr. Moran,” a show of support for Connetquot High School Principal Michael Moran after his sudden departure March 10. Many parents and students said Moran was being penalized for backing LGBTQ students in his initial refusal to force a teacher to remove a Pride flag as directed by the district.

The district has denied any connection between Moran's departure and his support for LGBTQ students.

Outside Oakdale-Bohemia Middle School on Tuesday night, supporters of the principal chanted “We stand with Moran” and “Bring Back Mike" while the school board meeting was being held inside.

What to know Parents, students and community members protested Tuesday night seeking reinstatement of Connetquot High School Principal Michael Moran. Protesters alleged Moran was forced out for his support of LGBTQ students. The Connetquot school board said "unequivocally" that there was no connection between Moran's support for LGBTQ students "and any personnel changes that may be considered."

“There are a lot of issues in this district and policies by this administration that are very anti-LGBTQ and really hurtful to minorities,” said Alison DePina, a Ronkonkoma resident and the mother of two Connetquot students.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter Get the latest updates on how education is changing in your district. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Mr. Moran was a big advocate for them and was trying to support them the best he could," DePina said. "He was basically forced out of his position in a very unfair way, so we want him reinstated.”

A school district letter sent to parents March 10 said: “Principal Michael Moran has submitted a request for a leave of absence from his position, effective immediately."

In a prepared statement at the meeting Tuesday night, Connetquot schools Superintendent Lynda G. Adams said the board "at this point" has taken no "action regarding changing personnel. As a district, we are unable to respond to questions about personnel and will not do so moving forward. However, I can unequivocally state that there's absolutely no connection to Mr. Moran's stance on LGBTQ plus students and any personnel changes that may be considered."

Moran could not be reached for comment.

Last October, the school district issued a directive banning all flags except the American and state flags in classrooms, citing a district policy that said employees should not engage in political activities in school.

At the time, David Kilmnick, president and CEO of the Hauppauge-based LGBT Network, told Newsday that a teacher at the high school refused when ordered to remove a Rainbow flag and a Progress Pride flag displayed in her classroom.

Tuesday night, parents at the protest were struggling for answers about Moran's exit.

Robert Zachmann of Bohemia, who has three students in the district, said parents deserve an explanation.

“Mr. Moran is a big part of our school district and he's done a lot for our school district,” Zachmann said. “Basically, nobody's given us any answers. What is going on and why he was pushed aside. And we all really want him back because he's been a big part of getting through the pandemic.”

During the board meeting, some community members demanded Moran be reinstated and asked about removing board members and the superintendent.

The school district’s attorney declined to answer.

Students also spoke at the meeting in support of Moran, describing him as “a great principal."

Janice Kennedy-Fischer, who said she is the grandmother to an 11th-grade student, said at the rally that "everybody loves Mr. Moran, as you can tell by all the people here. He stood by the LGBTQ kids as much as he could."