Cops: Online threat to Eastport-South Manor Junior-Senior High

Suffolk County Police beefed up their presence Monday at Eastport-South Manor Junior-Senior High School in Manorville after an unknown person interacting with a student on social media threatened violence against the school, officials said.

The person attempted to befriend the student on Snapchat, according to a statement sent to families on Monday by Eastport-South Manor Central School District Superintentent Joseph A. Steimel. The person solicited personal information from the student and then made a threat of violence after the student said where they attended school.

"Upon receiving this information, the District immediately contacted the Suffolk County Police Department. An investigation into this is ongoing,” Steimel said in the statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, there will be an increased police presence at the building throughout the school day.”

Steimel could not be reached for additional comment. Suffolk Police confirmed they were notified of a threatening comment made against an Eastport-South Manor student and the department had increased its presence on campus Monday.

“Considering this recent event, we encourage our families to monitor their children’s social media use and have developmentally appropriate conversations about staying vigilant when making online connections,” Steimel wrote.