Excelsior Scholarship applications open for spring, Hochul announces

Spring semester applications are now open for a state scholarship that, in combination with other financial aid programs, allows low- and middle-income students to attend New York's public colleges tuition-free, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday.

The deadline to apply for the Excelsior Scholarship is Feb. 9.

Eligibility is restricted to students from households with federal adjusted gross incomes up to $125,000 who are planning to attend two- or four-year CUNY or SUNY colleges and universities.

Both first-time students and current students who have not yet received the scholarship can apply. Those already receiving awards under the program do not need to reapply to continue receiving them.

Students eligible for the Excelsior Scholarship under the Senator José Peralta New York State DREAM Act also can apply at nysdream.applyists.net.

"Since its inception, the Excelsior Scholarship has enabled tens of thousands of students from low- and middle-income families the chance to pursue a quality education tuition-free," Hochul said in a statement announcing the application period. "By easing the financial burden associated with the cost of attending college, students and their families can focus on their education, providing New York's students every possible opportunity to climb the ladder of success."

In addition to the income limit, students must complete 30 credits per year toward their program of study during summer and winter terms, and be on track to graduate with an associate degree in two years or a bachelor's degree in four years, according to the terms of the scholarship.

"The cost to attend college is often a barrier for students from low- and middle-income families who wish to experience the benefits that come from earning a postsecondary degree or credential," said Guillermo Linares, president of the New York State Higher Education Services Corp. "The Excelsior Scholarship offers the opportunity for students who, without financial support, could not readily afford to pursue a college degree."

The Excelsior Scholarship is just one of a number of state and federal financial aid programs on view at the New York State Higher Education Services Corp. website at hesc.ny.gov.