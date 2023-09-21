Herricks Schools District removes teacher from classroom over alleged 'disturbing' video, officials say

A teacher in the Herricks School District has been removed from the classroom after district officials said they learned of a "disturbing" video that allegedly involving the teacher.

In an open letter to the school community, posted Thursday afternoon on the district website, Herricks Superintendent Tony Sinanis wrote:

"It has come to our attention that there is a video currently circulating on various platforms that allegedly features one of our teachers. We understand that the contents of this video are disturbing and upsetting. In light of this, we are conducting a full investigation into the matter and the teacher has been removed from the classroom."

District officials did not identify the school or the grade level in which the teacher involved works.

Neither Sinanis nor Board of Education members immediately responded to phone and email inquiries seeking comment, the district pointing to the statement as its only comment on the alleged incident. Nassau County police could not confirm if district officials had contacted them about the alleged incident — or if there was an ongoing investigation.

The Nassau County District Attorney’s office confirmed Thursday afternoon that law enforcement was investigating the alleged incident, but declined to comment further.

The Board of Education will meet Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the Herricks Community Center on Herricks Road. However it was not immediately clear if the alleged incident would be addressed — or if the matter was on the agenda.