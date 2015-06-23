Brentwood superintendent Joseph C. Bond named Bay Shore school district interim chief

Brentwood schools Superintendent Joseph C. Bond has been named interim leader of the Bay Shore district and will replace outgoing schools chief Karen Salmon on July 1, officials said.

"We are confident that Joseph Bond is the right person to guide Bay Shore through this time of transition," school board president Gregory Nardone said last week.

The school board voted Thursday night to hire Bond for the interim position. He will earn $215,000 under a contract that runs from July 1 through June 30, 2016. Bond's contract in Brentwood expires at the end of this month.

Bay Shore school officials said Bond has effectively guided Brentwood, which, with 17,000 students, is the Island's largest school district.

Under his leadership, they said, graduation rates increased by 20 percent and the district passed five consecutive budgets while maintaining the highest fiscal stability rating. The system also managed capital construction projects totaling $120 million under Bond's tenure, Bay Shore district officials said.

Bay Shore district officials will conduct a search for a permanent superintendent for the 5,890-student system. Nardone said Bond is welcome to apply for the permanent position.

Salmon was the third superintendent the district had hired since the departure of a longtime schools chief, Evelyn Holman, the top administrator from 1994 to 2011.

Salmon came to Bay Shore in 2013 from Talbot County, Maryland, where she served as superintendent.

She announced in January that she would resign from the $255,000-a-year post at the end of the school year, saying in a statement that she wants to pursue other career opportunities and spend more time with family members, many of whom live in Maryland.

Her contract would have allowed her to continue as superintendent for an additional year.

In Brentwood, Levi McIntyre, a retired administrator who worked for years in the Longwood school district, is taking over as superintendent on July 1. In March, that system's school board approved McIntyre's three-year contract at $206,000 annually.