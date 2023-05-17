Long Island school budgets: Overwhelming approval in both Nassau, Suffolk

A total of 122 Long Island school districts reported budgets approved by voters in school elections Tuesday, with defeats only in West Hempstead and in the tiny Wainscott district, the latter which narrowly failed to override its tax cap. Majorities were largely lopsided in districts across the Island. Bay Shore's spending plan passed 613-201; East Hampton's, 287-48; Valley Stream's, 1,517-818. “It is always good to see a large show of support for the spending plans put forward by the locally elected boards of education who work with their governance teams to meet the needs of their school communities and prepare their students for the workforce of tomorrow," said Robert Vecchio, executive director of the Nassau-Suffolk School Boards Association. Vecchio went on to say that many school board incumbents won reelection as well. Islandwide, 124 districts held votes Tuesday on spending plans totaling a combined $15.2 billion, with property-tax levies totaling $9.5 billion. A record $771 million infusion of state financial aid for the region is allowing some districts to boost budgets while also curbing taxes. Proposed spending would rise nearly 6% on average for the 2023-24 school year, while taxes would increase less than 2%. New figures compiled by the state Department of Education show that the Island's districts expect to close out the current school year with a combined total of about $3.1 billion in reserves, up from about $2.9 billion two years ago. School fiscal years end June 30. A great majority of districts — 118 in all — are keeping taxes within boundaries set by the state's strict cap restrictions. Budgets in those district require simple majorities to pass. In one of those districts, West Hempstead, the budget failed, 1,169-1,370. The district had proposed a tax levy increase of 1.99%, within its cap of 2.43%. Voter supermajorities of 60% were required in the six districts that faced potential cap overrides. Those systems include Babylon, where new interim Superintendent Brian Conboy contended that the district is having a hard time meeting inflationary costs because it raised taxes only 1.28% in 2021-22 and froze taxes in 2022-23. Consequently, Conboy proposed a levy increase of 4.84% for 2023-24. Babylon' cap limit is 2.84%. Babylon's budget passed 1,020-626, or by 62%. Conboy sounded grateful afterward. "We asked our taxpayers to make a difficult choice this year, and we are thankful for their continued commitment, " he said. " ... we will be able maintain our sought-after programs and staff, and put our district on a solid financial footing for years to come." The five other districts seeking to pierce their caps were Montauk, New Suffolk, Shelter Island, Springs and Wainscott. While voters in Wainscott voted 91-65 to OK the budget, the approval rating was 58.33%, or less than the 60% required. Montauk's $22.7 million budget, which carried an 18.56% tax hike, passed handily, 167 in favor and 80 opposed. The Shelter Island district faced a unique situation: Officials there said a group of residents petitioned for additional spending on nonpublic bus transportation, and that the cost, if approved by voters, would push the district over its 2% cap, to a 2.93% increase. But that proposition was voted down, and the budget passed. “I feel great. We had about 300 more voters than last year,” Shelter Island Superintendent Brian Doelger said late Tuesday. Elsewhere across the Island, 17 districts had proposed either freezes or reductions in taxes. Freeport, for example, is dropping its tax proposal slightly for next year, as it has for eight of the last nine years. At the same time, Freeport is using part of a large state-aid increase to add teachers in fields including reading, math, music and art, along with elective high school courses in subjects such as artificial intelligence, precalculus and studio broadcasting. Planned physical improvements include a new turf field, bleachers and a press box. Kishore Kuncham, the district's superintendent and an educator for more than 30 years, said during a recent budget presentation that the district's extra state funding came as a welcome surprise. "I never thought I would see this in my time here," Kuncham said. "But I'm so pleased that it has happened finally, and I really hope it continues in this fashion in the future." The Freeport budget passed, 865-279. William Floyd proposes a whopping $17.5 million cut in 2023-24, on top of a $5 million reduction already delivered this year. Local officials calculate that next year's lowered rate will save the average homeowner more than $1,000. Local authorities credit the state's latest aid increase for allowing them to expand student services, even while providing a major break for taxpayers. "With costs of nearly everything continuing to rise, this much-needed relief for residents couldn't have come at a better time," said April Coppola, president of William Floyd's school board. The budget passed 1,076-204. Islandwide, the continuing growth in school reserve funds has touched off a debate, with some government authorities and taxpayers alike contending that districts should apply more of this money to holding down taxes. Gov. Kathy Hochul raised the point herself last week, when she spoke to reporters during a visit to the Elmont district. "The districts that have surplus funds are absolutely encouraged, strongly urged to be able to help give that back to the taxpayers," Hochul said. Educational leaders respond that substantial reserves should be set aside for school renovations and other long-range needs and also as a hedge against economic downturns. "Most of the funds in school-district reserves are restricted to specific purposes and cannot by law be used to reduce taxes," said Joseph Dragone, a retired school administrator now serving as an adjunct professor at Hofstra University.

Most districts within the cap

Tax freezes, deductions in some districts

