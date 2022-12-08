North Bellmore, Manhasset voters consider school bonds

Voters in two Nassau County school districts — North Bellmore and Manhasset — go to the polls Thursday to consider multimillion bond proposals that would lead to renovations throughout classrooms and campuses.

Voters in North Bellmore are considering a more than $39 million bond that calls for projects throughout the district including upgrades to heating, ventilation and air conditioning, as well as electrical systems; Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible elevator installations at John G. Dinkelmeyer and Saw Mill Road elementary schools, and playground improvements at all six elementary schools.

District officials have said that if approved, the playgrounds will be available for public use when school is not in session.

Polls close at 9 p.m. at Newbridge Road School.

If approved, the average homeowner would pay $16.47 more a month. That figure would decline in 2028-29, when existing debt service is retired, to $13.69 per month.

Residents in Manhasset have been asked to approve a nearly $44 million bond that included more than 50 capital projects throughout the school system including security upgrades and renovations to modernize learning spaces.

Voters go to the polls Thursday in Manhasset til 9 p.m. in the secondary school gym.

The total cost of the roughly 50 capital projects is $43.996 million, of which $70,000 will be paid by donations. The average homeowner would pay an additional $302 a year under the bond.

The proposals follow two successful bond propositions in Glen Cove and Wantagh earlier this week. Glen Cove voters OK’d a more than $30.5 million bond for district renovations including hardening security. Wantagh voters passed two parts of a three-part $69 million bond that called for improvements for core infrastructure as well as renovations to library media spaces and school cafeterias.