6 students at Syosset High School top list of 38 Long Island seniors named Regeneron scholar honorees

Nearly 40 Long Island high school seniors from public and private schools were honored Tuesday as Regeneron Science Talent Search semifinalists in the nation’s most prestigious competition for students.

The local students are among 300 named nationally and internationally, according to Washington, D.C.-based Society for Science, which runs the country's oldest and most well-known science contest.

Syosset High School led Long Island with six students named as scholars on Tuesday

Each scholar and their schools will be awarded $2,000. On Jan. 24, 40 of the 300 will be selected as finalists and granted a trip to Washington, D.C., where they will compete in March for a piece of $1.8 million in prize money. The announcement was released shortly after noon Tuesday.

Nassau County had 31 scholars and Suffolk County had seven. The students' projects cover a variety of topics such as treatment for autism, Parkinson’s disease, COVID-19, college admission criteria, masks and facial recognition.

Other Island schools with multiple scholars are Jericho High School with five students and Great Neck South with three.

Two students from private schools, Miah Margiano of Saint Anthony’s High School and Marc Nichitiu of The Stony Brook School, are on the scholars list.

Long Island had 49 scholars named in 2022, including Amber Luo, a senior at Ward Melville High School last year who finished third and claimed a $150,000 prize.

The Regeneron Science Talent Search scholars were selected from 1,949 applications from 627 high schools across 48 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and four other countries. Scholars were chosen based on their outstanding research, leadership skills, community involvement, commitment to academics, creativity in asking scientific questions and exceptional promise as STEM leaders demonstrated through the submission of their original, independent research projects, essays and recommendations.

The 300 scholars hail from 194 schools nationwide, including one international school in China.

"We celebrate this year’s scholars for their exceptional work and unmatched motivation to use the power of science, technology, engineering and mathematics [STEM] to make a meaningful mark on the world,” said Christina Chan, senior vice president, corporate communications & citizenship at Regeneron.

“The enthusiasm and quality of projects from this year's participants were just outstanding,” said Maya Ajmera, president and CEO of the Society for Science and publisher of Science News.