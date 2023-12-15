Long IslandEducation

Riverhead student treated by school nurse for apparent stabbing wound from off-campus altercation, officials say

By Maureen Mullarkeymaureen.mullarkey@newsday.com

A Riverhead High School student suffered what appeared to be a stabbing injury off school grounds on Thursday, only an hour and a half after dismissal, Riverhead Police said.

At about 3:30 p.m., a 14-year-old student returned to the school requesting medical assistance for an apparent stabbing injury to his arm that he experienced in an altercation that occurred off of school grounds, Interim Superintendent Cheryl Pedisich said in a letter to families.

The student was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment of a non-life threatening injury, police said.

In an abundance of caution, additional police were present at the school's basketball game Thursday evening, and will be at the high school on Friday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Riverhead Police. All calls will be anonymous, police said. 

By Maureen Mullarkey

Maureen Mullarkey is a breaking news reporter at Newsday. She previously worked as a reporter for Patch, where she covered a range of Long Island stories on topics such as the Diocese of Rockville Centre bankruptcy and the Babylon School District abuse scandals.

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME