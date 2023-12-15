Riverhead student treated by school nurse for apparent stabbing wound from off-campus altercation, officials say

A Riverhead High School student suffered what appeared to be a stabbing injury off school grounds on Thursday, only an hour and a half after dismissal, Riverhead Police said.

At about 3:30 p.m., a 14-year-old student returned to the school requesting medical assistance for an apparent stabbing injury to his arm that he experienced in an altercation that occurred off of school grounds, Interim Superintendent Cheryl Pedisich said in a letter to families.

The student was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment of a non-life threatening injury, police said.

In an abundance of caution, additional police were present at the school's basketball game Thursday evening, and will be at the high school on Friday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Riverhead Police. All calls will be anonymous, police said.