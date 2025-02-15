Ex-Riverhead High School teacher Ryan McCaffery charged with sexual assault in New Jersey, authorities say

A Riverhead High School teacher who recently resigned has been arrested on charges related to alleged sexual assault, child endangerment and lewdness, according to authorities. Ryan McCaffery, 37, of Ridge, turned himself in to authorities in New Jersey on Friday, according to a press release from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office. Riverhead Central School District Interim Superintendent Cheryl Pedisich sent an email to parents on Saturday morning informing them of the arrest and confirming that McCaffery had been a teacher at Riverhead High School. He resigned, citing personal reasons, earlier in February, according to the letter. McCaffery had been a social studies teacher at the high school, according to the school's website. The arrest was the result of a joint investigation by Bergen County prosecutors and the police department in Tenafly, New Jersey, according to the prosecutor’s office. Tenafly police contacted the prosecutor’s cyber crimes unit on Jan. 16 regarding McCaffery’s alleged actions. Investigators said that McCaffery "requested nude photos and engaged in sexual acts while video chatting" with two victims, both younger than age 13. With support from New York State Police, investigators searched McCaffery’s residence in the Suffolk hamlet of Ridge on Jan. 17, according to the release. "It is the District's understanding, based on conversations with law enforcement, that none of these charges are related to Mr. McCaffrey's prior work as a teacher in the Riverhead School District or any interactions Mr. McCaffrey's may have had with any student in his classes or any other child enrolled in the Riverhead School District," Pedisich’s letter said. Police and the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office are continuing to investigate, and ask parents or guardians who determine that their child "received inappropriate communications from the online screen name Asherkonlon2” to contact a tip line at 201-226-5532. Superintendent Pedisich said the district found McCaffery’s alleged actions "deplorable." "We understand news of this sort is upsetting to parents, guardians, our Riverhead School District faculty and staff, and the greater Riverhead community. The safety and well-being of our students is always our highest priority," she wrote.

