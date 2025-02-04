School cellphone ban: What's in Gov. Kathy Hochul's plan and how could it work on Long Island?

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s plan to keep smartphones out of kids’ hands during school days is drawing mixed reactions among Long Islanders, with many supporting restrictions but saying school districts should set their own policies. The proposal, unveiled in January, aims to create “distraction-free” school days and improve students’ mental health, Hochul said in a statement. It comes as a growing body of research shows excessive screen time is harming kids’ ability to learn and their psychological well-being. In a research letter published Monday in JAMA Pediatrics, researchers led by Lauren Hale of Stony Brook University found that teens spent an average of 1½ hours on their smartphones during school hours. Much of that time was spent internet browsing, text messaging, video streaming, listening to audio or using email or Instagram. “As a public health researcher and a mother of two middle schoolers, I am concerned that too many kids are missing out on both learning and in-person social opportunities during the school day by looking at their phones," Hale said in a statement. Cutting down on kids’ screen time is popular among many Long Island educators and parents, and even some students. The proposal has the support of 62% of voters, with 21% opposed, and slightly more Republicans than Democrats favoring it, a Siena College poll of registered voters released Monday shows. But some parents and educators said the state should allow school districts to decide how stringent their rules should be. The proposal would prohibit students from using internet-connected phones, smartwatches and tablets on public school grounds from the morning bell until dismissal. Schools would have leeway over how to implement the rules, however. The plan requires schools to give parents a way to reach children. It exempts students who need phones for health care, to help with learning disabilities or for translation. Smartphones could also be used in emergencies. Students would still have access to schools’ laptops, tablets and other devices and districts may “authorize teachers to allow students to use their devices during class time for specific educational purposes,” Gordon Tepper, a spokesman for the governor, said in an email. However, the measure would not permit smartphone usage by any students between classes or during lunch, recess or other “non-instructional” times. Hochul wants to allocate $13.5 million to help schools buy cubbies, pouches or other phone storage devices. The proposal requires lawmakers’ approval as part of negotiations over the budget, which is due April 1. If approved, the policy would take effect this fall. Many education and law enforcement officials support a bell-to-bell ban on smartphones, to help improve kids' academic performance and for safety reasons. But state-imposed, across-the-board restrictions could spark opposition like that faced by mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially among parents accustomed to trading texts with their kids, some experts warned. The content that pops up on kids' phones is “very, very harmful,” and schools need to impose restrictions, said Amy Catalano, interim dean of Hofstra University’s School of Education. But, she said, “On Long Island in particular, parents are pretty adamant about keeping their choice open...Having a ban is probably going to backfire.” Across the country, eight states have imposed broad restrictions on smartphones in schools, and many others are moving in that direction, a study by health policy organization KFF showed. On Long Island, certain school districts have already tightened rules on smartphones. The policies tend to prohibit smartphones through eighth grade and allow limited use in high schools. Rule breakers typically receive warnings for a first offense, and a call to parents or greater consequences for repeated violations. In the Locust Valley district, K-8 schools have banned smartphones, while high schoolers may use phones during certain free periods. There has been a decrease in bullying and inappropriate social media usage since the policy took effect, said Schools Superintendent Kristen Turnow. At Sayville High School, each classroom is equipped with cubbies — essentially, inexpensive shoe racks — where students store their phones, said Marc Ferris, Sayville schools superintendent, who called the system “a really effective way to get at the spirit of what the governor is basically asking … schools to do, which is keep kids focused on school when they're in classrooms.” In Uniondale, each school currently sets its own policy regarding cell phone use, said Schools Superintendent Monique Darrisaw-Akil. A task force including educators, parents and a student representative will meet this spring to seek recommendations for a district-wide policy, she said. It’s complicated, Darrisaw-Akil acknowledged. Teachers “have strong feelings about having to compete with a cell phone in order to teach their lessons,” she said. But many students use phones to coordinate care for younger siblings or communicate with employers, she said. “We have to listen to our local community,” she said. These are “conversations that our stakeholders should be a part of and can be a part of.” At Uniondale Middle School, smartphone restrictions have cut down on disputes, said Alison Chaplar, a technology liaison to Uniondale elementary schools, union official and co-chair of the task force. “It's been really nice, because you can actually see that the students are engaging with each other,” Chaplar said. Chaplar’s daughter Madison, 15, is a ninth-grader at Massapequa High School’s Ames Campus, where students are only allowed to use phones during certain free periods. Teens agree that phones “really shouldn’t be out in class,” Madison said. But, she said, sometimes phones come in handy, like to arrange a ride home or when you just need a break. “If we’re having a tough day and our social battery is down,” she said, kids can “just take a minute and relax and talk to someone, like to a parent, and have that little safety zone.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s plan to keep smartphones out of kids’ hands during school days is drawing mixed reactions among Long Islanders, with many supporting restrictions but saying school districts should set their own policies.

The proposal, unveiled in January, aims to create “distraction-free” school days and improve students’ mental health, Hochul said in a statement. It comes as a growing body of research shows excessive screen time is harming kids’ ability to learn and their psychological well-being. In a research letter published Monday in JAMA Pediatrics, researchers led by Lauren Hale of Stony Brook University found that teens spent an average of 1½ hours on their smartphones during school hours. Much of that time was spent internet browsing, text messaging, video streaming, listening to audio or using email or Instagram.

“As a public health researcher and a mother of two middle schoolers, I am concerned that too many kids are missing out on both learning and in-person social opportunities during the school day by looking at their phones," Hale said in a statement.

Cutting down on kids’ screen time is popular among many Long Island educators and parents, and even some students. The proposal has the support of 62% of voters, with 21% opposed, and slightly more Republicans than Democrats favoring it, a Siena College poll of registered voters released Monday shows.

WHAT NEWSDAY FOUND Gov. Kathy Hochul has proposed restricting use of internet-connected phones, smartwatches and tablets during the school day to cut down on distractions and improve students’ mental health.

has proposed restricting use of internet-connected phones, smartwatches and tablets during the school day to cut down on distractions and improve students’ mental health. Many Long Island educators and parents support limits on screen time, but some want school districts to set their own policies.

Existing smartphone restrictions on Long Island tend to prohibit smartphones through eighth grade and allow limited use in high schools.

But some parents and educators said the state should allow school districts to decide how stringent their rules should be.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter Get the latest updates on how education is changing in your district. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

What's in Hochul's plan?

The proposal would prohibit students from using internet-connected phones, smartwatches and tablets on public school grounds from the morning bell until dismissal.

Schools would have leeway over how to implement the rules, however. The plan requires schools to give parents a way to reach children. It exempts students who need phones for health care, to help with learning disabilities or for translation. Smartphones could also be used in emergencies.

Students would still have access to schools’ laptops, tablets and other devices and districts may “authorize teachers to allow students to use their devices during class time for specific educational purposes,” Gordon Tepper, a spokesman for the governor, said in an email.

However, the measure would not permit smartphone usage by any students between classes or during lunch, recess or other “non-instructional” times.

How much would the proposal cost?

Hochul wants to allocate $13.5 million to help schools buy cubbies, pouches or other phone storage devices.

The proposal requires lawmakers’ approval as part of negotiations over the budget, which is due April 1. If approved, the policy would take effect this fall.

What do experts say?

Many education and law enforcement officials support a bell-to-bell ban on smartphones, to help improve kids' academic performance and for safety reasons. But state-imposed, across-the-board restrictions could spark opposition like that faced by mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially among parents accustomed to trading texts with their kids, some experts warned.

The content that pops up on kids' phones is “very, very harmful,” and schools need to impose restrictions, said Amy Catalano, interim dean of Hofstra University’s School of Education. But, she said, “On Long Island in particular, parents are pretty adamant about keeping their choice open...Having a ban is probably going to backfire.”

How could cellphone limits work on Long Island?

Across the country, eight states have imposed broad restrictions on smartphones in schools, and many others are moving in that direction, a study by health policy organization KFF showed.

On Long Island, certain school districts have already tightened rules on smartphones. The policies tend to prohibit smartphones through eighth grade and allow limited use in high schools. Rule breakers typically receive warnings for a first offense, and a call to parents or greater consequences for repeated violations.

In the Locust Valley district, K-8 schools have banned smartphones, while high schoolers may use phones during certain free periods. There has been a decrease in bullying and inappropriate social media usage since the policy took effect, said Schools Superintendent Kristen Turnow.

Locust Valley middle schoolers Liam Benazzi and Emilie Baldwin at their lockers. Students put their phones in their lockers before classes start. Credit: Rick Kopstein

At Sayville High School, each classroom is equipped with cubbies — essentially, inexpensive shoe racks — where students store their phones, said Marc Ferris, Sayville schools superintendent, who called the system “a really effective way to get at the spirit of what the governor is basically asking … schools to do, which is keep kids focused on school when they're in classrooms.”

In Uniondale, each school currently sets its own policy regarding cell phone use, said Schools Superintendent Monique Darrisaw-Akil. A task force including educators, parents and a student representative will meet this spring to seek recommendations for a district-wide policy, she said.

It’s complicated, Darrisaw-Akil acknowledged. Teachers “have strong feelings about having to compete with a cell phone in order to teach their lessons,” she said.

But many students use phones to coordinate care for younger siblings or communicate with employers, she said. “We have to listen to our local community,” she said. These are “conversations that our stakeholders should be a part of and can be a part of.”

At Uniondale Middle School, smartphone restrictions have cut down on disputes, said Alison Chaplar, a technology liaison to Uniondale elementary schools, union official and co-chair of the task force.

“It's been really nice, because you can actually see that the students are engaging with each other,” Chaplar said.

Alison Chaplar and her daughter, Madison. Credit: Courtesy of Alison Chaplar

Chaplar’s daughter Madison, 15, is a ninth-grader at Massapequa High School’s Ames Campus, where students are only allowed to use phones during certain free periods. Teens agree that phones “really shouldn’t be out in class,” Madison said.

But, she said, sometimes phones come in handy, like to arrange a ride home or when you just need a break.

“If we’re having a tough day and our social battery is down,” she said, kids can “just take a minute and relax and talk to someone, like to a parent, and have that little safety zone.”