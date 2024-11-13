Port Jefferson schools using bonds, reserve funds for $16.5M sex abuse settlement

Port Jefferson schools will take on bonds and use available funds in reserves to pay the $16.5 million it had agreed to put toward the settlement of seven claims filed by former students who alleged a high school principal sexually abused them decades ago.

The school board voted 5-0 to approve a resolution in a meeting Tuesday evening to use $5.1 million in reserves and finance up to $11.4 million through bonds. Two board members were absent.

The payment plan came less than two weeks after the board announced that it had approved the settlements with seven plaintiffs who sued the district under the Child Victims Act, which allowed alleged victims of childhood sexual abuse to file lawsuits seeking damages during a look-back window.

The district said it couldn't locate insurance coverage for the claims, dating back decades, and had to pay the sum with a combination of money from existing reserve funds and debt financing, meaning borrowing.

Taking out a bond spreads out the financial burden over time but adds costs overall.

The seven settlements account for about one third of the district’s budget, which was $48 million for the 2024-25 school year. Port Jefferson is a relatively small district on the North Shore in Suffolk County, with about 910 students.

The plaintiffs’ attorney Anna Kull declined to comment.

A district spokesperson said the district’s decision to settle the cases came before the jury verdict against Bay Shore schools.

A Suffolk jury on Nov. 1 awarded a former Bay Shore schools student who said he was abused by an elementary schoolteacher decades ago $25 million after finding the district liable.

As of this week, Long Island school districts have paid more than $128 million to settle 98 Child Victims Act cases, according to a Newsday database. The total cost adds up to more than $150 million after the Bay Shore verdict.

About 80 cases remain active, including 36 against Bay Shore.

For Port Jefferson, the settlements meant the end of the Child Victims Act claims as the window to file closed in 2021.

School officials said settling the cases "eliminated the potential of protracted trial litigation which involves inherent risk and could have resulted in significantly greater overall costs to the district."

With Jim Baumbach