Stony Brook University's new president will be Andrea Goldsmith of Princeton University

Andrea Goldsmith, the dean of engineering and applied science at Princeton University, was named the seventh president of Stony Brook University by State University of New York officials Wednesday. Her term will begin Aug. 1. The State University of New York’s board of trustees voted unanimously Wednesday morning to name Goldsmith as the university’s leader. SUNY’s chancellor, John King, called her “the perfect leader to help define Stony Brook’s future.” Kevin Law, who chairs the Stony Brook University Council governing body and led the 25-member search committee, said the group held four meetings, looked at hundreds of profiles as part of their national search, met with nine candidates and invited four to meet with campus leaders. The group recommended three candidates. Law praised Goldsmith’s “outstanding research and scholarly record” and said she will make Stony Brook “an even more outstanding university.” At the board meeting, Goldsmith was joined by her husband, daughter, son and mother-in-law. “I can’t wait to be part of this amazing place,” Goldsmith said at the board meeting. “I am so incredibly grateful for your confidence in me. I am truly honored to be selected.” She said looks forward to “‘accelerating excellence and impact” at Stony Brook. She will take over from interim President Richard McCormick, former president of Rutgers University and the University of Washington, who has presided over Stony Brook since August 2024. Stony Brook’s previous president, Maurie McInnis, stepped down last year to become president of Yale University, after leading Stony Brook for four years. Goldsmith studies wireless communications, interconnected systems and neuroscience, and she has written or co-authored three books published by Cambridge University Press, according to Princeton. She was founder and chief technical officer of Plume WiFi (formerly Accelera, Inc.) and of Quantenna, Inc., and she has been an inventor on 29 patents, according to Princeton. She also serves on the board of Medtronic, a publicly traded health care technology company. She earned her bachelor’s, master’s and Ph.D. degrees in electrical engineering from the University of California at Berkeley, and she has served as the Stephen Harris professor of engineering and a professor of electrical engineering at Stanford University. She earned the IEEE Mildred Dresselhaus Medal “for contributions to and leadership in wireless communications theory and practice” from the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, where she has chaired the board’s diversity and inclusion committee and led the IEEE Information Theory Society, according to the New Jersey-based professional organization. She has been a vocal supporter of diversity programs, which she told an IIIE publication last year were experiencing a “backlash” that she called “really unfortunate.” She told the publication that her work in the engineering field “to enhance diversity and inclusion has really been about excellence for the profession,” according to the IIIE’s website.

