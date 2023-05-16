Long Island school budgets: Early results show approval in districts out east

Early results show that residents of several school districts in eastern Long Island overwhelmingly approved school budgets Tuesday, as voting took place in 124 districts Islandwide. Proposed budgets are for the 2023-24 school year, which begins July 1. Amagansett's budget passed 84-9. East Hampton's passed 287-48, while in Quogue, the tally was 116-21 in favor. In Montauk, one of six districts on the Island attempting to override their state tax-cap restrictions in order to obtain more revenues, the vote was 167-80. In districts attempting to override their cap, voter majorities of 60% or better are required to pass budgets. The winning percentage in Montauk was 67.6%. A great majority of districts — 118 in all — are keeping tax collections, known as levies, within boundaries set by state tax caps. In eastern Suffolk, many polls closed around 8 p.m. Most were open later in Nassau. Ballots Islandwide include combined spending plans of more than $15 billion, along with dozens of contested board seats. Across the Island, a record $771 million infusion of state financial aid is allowing some districts to boost budgets, while also curbing taxes. Total proposed spending for the next school year is up nearly 6% from the current year, while proposed tax collections known as levies are up less than 2%. Those who spoke to Newsday at a Malverne polling place Tuesday generally supported that district's budget. Marilyn Manley, a retired schoolteacher whose daughter graduated from Malverne High School eight years ago, cast her vote at the Howard T. Herber Middle School gym. She said it’s important to pass a school budget. “It's extremely important to make sure that you know your schools are up to par,” she said after voting. “You'll want them to get the quality education.” Margaret and Robert DeStefano, also retired teachers, said their former profession helped inform how they vote. “A lot of times, I bought my own equipment,” said Robert DeStefano, who was a science teacher at Lynbrook High School before retiring in 2012. “We're more aware of what the needs are. That's not to say we're always going to vote for everything that is proposed — just more aware of the financial needs.” Tuesday was the first time Jaylen Neblett, 18, voted in an election. He was among a group of high school seniors who walked across the street Tuesday morning to vote at the middle school gym. “I felt like I’m more mature, older,” Neblett said of the voting experience. “I don’t have someone do it for me or telling me what to do. I’m making my own decision.” The state's biggest assistance program, known as foundation aid, is aimed especially at districts that are economically disadvantaged. Leaders of two groups representing the region's school superintendents issued a joint statement Thursday, noting that the state's progressive approach to distributing money has a mixed impact on local districts. "This year, the state, as a whole, received historic aid increases including the decision to fully fund Foundation Aid," the statement said. "While not all Long Island school districts benefited equally, this did offer relief to some local property taxpayers by shifting a greater share of the cost of education to the State." The statement was issued by Dominick Palma, president of the Nassau County Council of School Superintendents, and James Polansky, president of the Suffolk County School Superintendents Association. Suzanne Feynman grew up in Brentwood and lives around the block from North Elementary School, a polling place in that district. She voted in favor of the budget this year, she said, because the Brentwood district’s proposal would not raise the tax levy. “Because I’m a senior, I just don’t want to pay any higher taxes,” she said. “At the same time though, I do want to see the kids have things that they want and need for proper education.” Early-afternoon voter turnout at the school was light: Michael Johnson voted at about 12:20, the first person to cast a ballot there in more than an hour. Johnson said his children graduated from the Brentwood school district and that he voted in favor of the budget. He emphasized the importance of children getting a good education. “If you look nationwide, we’re stable [here]; things seem to be going a little haywire nationwide. Overall, I’m really very satisfied with the Brentwood school district,” he said. School-finance experts have observed that a greater number of school budgets have passed on the first ballot in recent years, as cap restrictions have taken hold. "Tax caps have had the impact of securing a larger percentage of budget passages," said Joseph Dragone, a retired school administrator now teaching at Hofstra University. "The cap has become a sort of Good Housekeeping seal of approval. People look at it and say to themselves, districts are doing the right thing, they're staying within the levy limit. Now, I know that wasn't the intent of the tax cap. But that was the impact." With Newsday Staff

