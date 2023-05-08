Lockout lifted after Nassau police investigate report of  'suspicious person' at Valley Stream South High School

Police said a lockout at Valley Stream South High School was lifted Monday after officers, including an aviation unit, were involved in an investigation and search after a 911 call reporting “a suspicious person” near the school was received at about 10:10 a.m. Monday.

Nassau County police said the lockout was initiated by the Valley Stream Central School District out of “an abundance of caution,” but could not provide additional details on the incident. Monday afternoon, Nassau police said there was no credible threat.

The school is on Jedwood Place.

A statement issued Monday afternoon by the school district said a member of the school maintenance staff “observed a suspicious individual attempting to get onto the South High School grounds” — and said that staff member “immediately notified the school administration,” which then placed the building on lockout.

“Nassau County Police were immediately notified and we are currently working with them as they conduct an investigation on the whereabouts of the individual,” the district said in that statement. “At no point were students in danger."