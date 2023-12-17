Kings Park Psychiatric Center, lighthouse among 7 historic Long Island sites on endangered list

A power plant in Riverhead was one of the earliest sources of electricity on Long Island — but it’s vacant and deteriorating.

A lighthouse off the Long Island Sound in Kings Point — one of the last offshore in the upper mid-Atlantic to be built of brick and stone — is also threatened, by neglect and deterioration.

Those are two of the seven historic sites on an endangerment list created by a preservation group in the hopes of keeping Long Island history alive for another generation. The sites span from near the Queens line to the East End of Long Island — Brentwood, Huntington, Kings Park, North Hempstead, Oyster Bay, Riverhead and Smithtown.

The locations were selected by the group, Preservation Long Island, following nominations from the public and local historical societies. The selections were based on their overall historic significance, how severe the threat is and the impact that such a listing could have on efforts to protect the site.

The U.S. government can acquire a particular site — the Statue of Liberty, for example — and maintain, operate and protect it, but there are no nationwide rules for historic preservation. In almost every instance, it's a local matter.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

For instance, in New York City, a citywide commission has jurisdiction to designate a building a landmark and protect it from being demolished or even changed absent specific permission. The impetus for those protocols was the destruction, in the mid-1960s, of the old Beaux-Arts style Penn Station, to be replaced by a subterranean rat-like maze, reviled to this day.

On Long Island, the power to protect historic sites rests with local governments — dozens and dozens of them. And so there are no uniform rules.

“On Long Island, some local governments have very strong protections, while others have none at all,” said Tara Cubie, a preservation and advocacy director at Preservation Long Island, which is based in Cold Spring Harbor.

Of the 109 or so local governments in Suffolk and Nassau counties, only a third have any form of a historic preservation law, according to the group.

Oyster Bay, Riverhead, North Hempstead and Huntington, for example, have local landmark laws protecting designated sites from demolition or inappropriate alteration, she said.

There are approximately 150 National Register Listed buildings in Nassau and over 300 in Suffolk, though the figures exclude local landmarks, and there is no centralized list, according to Cubie. The list came about in 1966, and since then over 95,000 properties have been added, according to the National Park Service.

Being on the list is honorary, and can unlock benefits such as tax credits, but there is no protection necessarily from demolition or alteration. And being on the list can help advocates lobby localities to protect a site.

Cornell University's Tom Campanella, a professor of city and regional planning, said that in New York, particularly in the city and parts of Long Island, "The historic preservation sensibility is one that's generally progressive, [on the] liberal side," he said, "and more advanced in terms of historic preservation efforts."

The endangerment list by Preservation Long Island includes:

Eliphalet Whitman House, circa 1736; On Jericho Turnpike in Smithtown — and now part of Caleb Smith State Park. The house, consisting of a barn, work shed and farmhouse, was constructed for tanners and owners of a shoe factory. It’s a contributing structure to the Wyandanch Club Historic District, an outdoor hunting club formed in the late 19th century mostly for Brooklynites. It's since been dissolved and the site became a park in the 1960s.

The Perkins Electric Generating Plant is the last maintaining structure of a woolen manufacturing and mill in the town. Founded by an immigrant from England who arrived in 1928, the company became a family business. It was one of the first electricity companies on the Island. Credit: John Roca

The Perkins Electric Generating Plant in Riverhead is the last remaining structure of a woolen manufacturer and mill in the town. Founded by an immigrant from England who arrived in 1828, the company became a family business. It was one of the first electricity companies on the Island.

in Riverhead is the last remaining structure of a woolen manufacturer and mill in the town. Founded by an immigrant from England who arrived in 1828, the company became a family business. It was one of the first electricity companies on the Island. The Stepping Stones Lighthouse, circa 1876; in North Hempstead, warned mariners of rocks and a shoal that extend into the Long Island Sound from Kings Point. It's crumbling, Cubie said.

A building at the former Kings Park Psychiatric Center in 2022. Credit: Barry Sloan

Kings Park Psychiatric Center was opened from the middle of the 1800s to 1996. It once held over 9,000 patients at its peak, with 150 buildings, farming, food prep and even its own power plants and railroad spur. It was abandoned decades after a new approach to mental illness focused on local care and medication in place of institutionalization.

was opened from the middle of the 1800s to 1996. It once held over 9,000 patients at its peak, with 150 buildings, farming, food prep and even its own power plants and railroad spur. It was abandoned decades after a new approach to mental illness focused on local care and medication in place of institutionalization. Coindre Hall Boathouse in Huntington was built circa 1910 for pharma magnate George McKesson Brown as part of his estate. The estate reflects what has been called a “rural tranquility and natural habitat.” It's been vacant for almost 20 years, Cubie said, and is boarded up and deteriorating.

The Shutt House in Brentwood was constructed in the mid-1800s, and its original owners partook in social movements of the time. Credit: John Roca

The Shutt House in Brentwood was constructed in the mid-1800s. Its original owners partook in social movements of the time, and “found expression” in the Utopian Village of Modern Times, what would become Brentwood. The Shutts helped develop Brentwood in the 1900s. There has been demolition proposed for the house.

Mill Pond House, which a preservation group wants to landmark, on West Main Street and West Shore Road, in Oyster Bay. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin