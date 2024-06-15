Bathing prohibited at 18 Nassau beaches and 23 in Suffolk due to high bacteria levels from heavy rainfall

Health officials have issued an advisory against bathing at 41 Long Island beaches after heavy rainfall may have caused bacteria levels to exceed state standards.

The advisory is effective through Sunday at 5 a.m. in Suffolk County and through 6 a.m. in Nassau. County.

The 18 beaches in Nassau are routinely affected by stormwater runoff from heavy rainfall that can impact water quality, according to the Nassau County Department of Health.

The Suffolk County Department of Health Services said its 23 beaches are located in areas that are heavily influenced by stormwater runoff from the surrounding watersheds or adjacent tributaries, and because of their location in an enclosed embayment, experience limited tidal flushing.

Health officials recommend suspending bathing and other water contact until the waters have been flushed by two successive tidal cycles, at least a 24-hour period after rain has ended, unless sampling reveals elevated levels of bacteria persisting beyond the 24-hours.

Here is a list of the affected beaches

In Nassau County

14 North Shore beaches: Centre Island Sound, Ransom Beach, Soundside Beach and Stehli Beach in Bayville; Morgan Sound and Pryibil Beach in Glen Cove; Tappen Beach in Glenwood Landing; Laurel Hollow Beach in Laurel Hollow; Creek Club and Lattingtown Beach in Lattingtown; Piping Rock Beach Club in Locust Valley; Theodore Roosevelt Beach in Oyster Bay; North Hempstead Beach Park in Port Washington; Sea Cliff Village Beach in Sea Cliff

Four South Shore beaches: Hewlett Point Beach in East Rockaway; Island Park Beach in Island Park; Biltmore Beach Club in Massapequa; Philip Healey Beach in Massapequa

In Suffolk County

The 23 beaches are: Asharoken Beach in Asharoken Centerport Beach and Huntington Beach Community Association Beach in Centerport; Eagle Dock Community Beach-in Cold Spring Harbor; Valley Grove Beach and Prices Bend Beach in Eatons Neck; Gold Star Battalion Park Beach, Head of the Bay Club Beach, Nathan Hale Beach Club Beach, Baycrest Association Beach, Bay Hills Beach Association, Crescent Beach and Wincoma Association Beach in Huntington Bay; Knollwood Beach Association Beach and Fleets Cove Beach in Huntington; Cold Spring Harbor Beach Club Beach, West Neck Beach, Lloyd Neck Bath Club Beach and Lloyd Harbor Village Park Beach in Lloyd Harbor; Steers Beach, Crab Meadow Beach, Callahans Beach and Northport Hobart Beach (Sound) & Hobart Beach (Cove) in Northport.