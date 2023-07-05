Air quality alert issued for Long Island, NYC, Westchester and Rockland, DEC says

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued an air quality alert for Long Island, New York City, Westchester and Rockland on Wednesday, scheduled to remain in effect through 11 p.m.

The alert warns that air quality levels are elevated, with levels on the Air Quality Index in excess of 100 for ground-level ozone. This falls into a range where air pollutants are hazardous to those at risk or with preexisting conditions, according to the official national AQI website, Airnow.gov.

As of 11:30 a.m., the AQI in Melville was under 50 — or good. But, the AQI for New York City and areas of western Nassau was worsening, with some areas listed as moderate and others listed as unhealthy for sensitive groups. The DEC warning indicates that forecasters expect AQI readings to worsen over the course of the day, potentially creating a hazardous environment.

In its alert, the DEC said: “When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of elevated levels of pollutants include the very young, and those with preexisting respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease. Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal physician.”