Long Island air quality expected to be moderate this week

Air quality index levels remained moderate across Long Island Sunday morning as smoke from the Canadian Wildfires blew back into the region Saturday and likely will linger for another day, environmental and weather experts said.

At 10 a.m. Sunday, the Air Quality Index was at 65 across most of Long Island, a figure that is expected to creep up to a high of about 80 throughout Sunday, according to data from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

“There is some haze out there that is expected to continue through today and into tomorrow before improving,” said Jim Connolly, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

At moderate levels, the Environmental Protection Agency cautions individuals who are particularly sensitive to particle pollution to consider reducing activity levels and time spent outside.

While the air quality is expected to improve Monday, meteorologists believe hazy conditions could persist long term.

“As we go through the next several weeks here — and really, much of the summer — as long as these fires continue to burn out of control … we can certainly imagine scenarios where this happens again,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Dominick Ramunni told Newsday Saturday.

Canada is battling the worst wildfire season in the country’s history. In Quebec alone, where there is record heat and drought, more than 160 blazes have been reported.



Ozone levels that had been designated moderate for Long Island have improved to “good,” the DEC reported Sunday.