Bathers urged to avoid third of Suffolk beaches due to potential for high bacteria levels

Bathing is risky at almost a third of Suffolk’s beaches due to the potentially elevated presence of bacteria in the water caused by recent heavy rainfall, according to the county Health Department.

The department issued an advisory Monday against bathing at 61 beaches because of the potential for bacterial levels to exceed state standards. In addition, Tanner Park Beach in Copiague and Valley Grove Beach in Eatons Neck remain closed to swimming due to elevated bacteria levels confirmed by the county's Public & Environmental Health Lab.

"The beaches covered by the advisory are located in areas that are heavily influenced by stormwater runoff from the surrounding watersheds or adjacent tributaries, and, because of their location in an enclosed embayment, experience limited tidal flushing," a news release said, adding: "Health officials recommend that bathing and other water contact be suspended in affected areas until the waters have been flushed by two successive tidal cycles, at least a 24-hour period, after the rain has ended."

The advisory will be lifted at 7 a.m. Tuesday, "unless sampling reveals elevated levels of bacteria persisting beyond the 24-hour period."

On Sunday the Nassau County Department of Health issued an advisory for 18 beaches as a precautionary measure for beaches known to be impacted by stormwater runoff. The advisory was lifted Monday morning.

Newsday reported last week that four Long Island beaches were among the 10 in the state that in 2022 most frequently tested positive for bacteria that is associated with potentially harmful fecal contamination. Among them was Tanner Park in Babylon.

There are about 190 beaches in Suffolk County, according to Health Department spokeswoman Grace Kelly-McGovern.

