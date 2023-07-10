Long Island beach closures: Officials warn against swimming at 81 locations after heavy rainfall
Nassau and Suffolk county health officials are advising against swimming at 81 local beaches Monday following heavy rainfall that may have caused bacteria levels in the water to become elevated above state quality standards.
The Nassau County Department of Health issued the advisory against swimming in the following 18 beaches — 14 of them on the North Shore and four on the South Shore:
Centre Island Sound – Bayville
Creek Club – Lattingtown
Lattingtown Beach – Lattingtown
Laurel Hollow Beach – Laurel Hollow
Morgan Sound – Glen Cove
North Hempstead Beach Park – Port Washington
Piping Rock Beach Club – Locust Valley
Pryibil Beach – Glen Cove
Ransom Beach – Bayville
Theodore Roosevelt Beach – Oyster Bay
Sea Cliff Village Beach – Sea Cliff
Soundside Beach – Bayville
Stehli Beach – Bayville
Tappen Beach – Glenwood Landing
Biltmore Beach Club – Massapequa
Hewlett Point Beach – East Rockaway
Island Park Beach – Island Park
Philip Healey Beach – Massapequa
The Suffolk County Department of Health Services issued an advisory against bathing at the following 63 beaches:
- Amityville Village Beach
- Tanner Park
- Venetian Shores Beach
- Sound Beach POA East
- Sound Beach POA West
- Tides Beach
- Beech Road Beach (NSBA)
- Broadway Beach (NSBA)
- Friendship Drive Beach (NSBA)
- Shoreham Village Beach
- Shoreham Beach
- Corey Beach
- Stony Brook Beach
- Shoreham Shore Club Beach
- Miller Place Park Beach
- Scotts Beach
- Woodhull Landing POA Beach
- Bayberry Cove Beach
- Bayview Beach
- Grantland Beach
- Indian Field Beach
- Little Bay Beach
- Soundview Beach Association Beach
- Terraces on the Sound
- Havens Beach
- Eagle Dock Community Beach
- Cold Spring Harbor Beach Club Beach
- West Neck Beach
- Lloyd Neck Bath Club Beach
- Lloyd Harbor Village Park Beach
- Gold Star Battalion Park Beach
- Head of the Bay Club Beach
- Nathan Hale Beach Club Beach
- Baycrest Association Beach
- Bay Hills Beach Association
- Crescent Beach
- Knollwood Beach Association Beach
- Fleets Cove Beach
- Centerport Beach
- Huntington Beach Community Association Beach
- Centerport Yacht Club Beach
- Steers Beach
- Asharoken Beach
- Hobart Beach (Sound & Cove)
- Crab Meadow Beach
- Wincoma Association Beach
- Valley Grove Beach
- Prices Bend Beach
- West Islip Beach
- Benjamins Beach
- Islip Beach
- East Islip Beach
- West Oaks Recreation Club Beach
- Brightwaters Village Beach
- Bayport Beach
- Sayville Marina Park Beach
- Bayberry Beach & Tennis Club Beach
- Ronkonkoma Beach (Town of Islip)
- Callahans Beach
- Short Beach
- Nissequogue Point Beach
- Long Beach
- Schubert Beach
Officials in both counties said the advisory was being issued for beaches known to be impacted by stormwater runoff caused by heavy rainfall from surrounding watersheds or adjacent tributaries. Stormwater runoff can impact swimming water quality by elevating bacteria levels, which may cause them to exceed New York State standards.
The water by these beaches also experiences limited tidal flushing due to the beach locations in enclosed embayments, or recesses on the coastline, Suffolk officials said.
The officials also recommended that swimming and other water contact be suspended in affected areas until the waters have been flushed by two successive tidal cycles, at least a 24-hour period, after the rain has ended.
The advisory will be lifted Tuesday at 7 a.m in Nassau and at 8 a.m. in Suffolk unless there is additional heavy rainfall or water samples reveal elevated bacterial levels, officials said.
For the latest information on affected beaches in Nassau, call 516-227-9700 and in Suffolk, call 631-852-5822.
