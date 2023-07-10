Long Island beach closures: Officials warn against swimming at 81 locations after heavy rainfall

Nassau and Suffolk county health officials are advising against swimming at 81 local beaches Monday following heavy rainfall that may have caused bacteria levels in the water to become elevated above state quality standards.

The Nassau County Department of Health issued the advisory against swimming in the following 18 beaches — 14 of them on the North Shore and four on the South Shore:

Centre Island Sound – Bayville

Creek Club – Lattingtown

Lattingtown Beach – Lattingtown

Laurel Hollow Beach – Laurel Hollow

Morgan Sound – Glen Cove

North Hempstead Beach Park – Port Washington

Piping Rock Beach Club – Locust Valley

Pryibil Beach – Glen Cove

Ransom Beach – Bayville

Theodore Roosevelt Beach – Oyster Bay

Sea Cliff Village Beach – Sea Cliff

Soundside Beach – Bayville

Stehli Beach – Bayville

Tappen Beach – Glenwood Landing

Biltmore Beach Club – Massapequa

Hewlett Point Beach – East Rockaway

Island Park Beach – Island Park

Philip Healey Beach – Massapequa

The Suffolk County Department of Health Services issued an advisory against bathing at the following 63 beaches:

Amityville Village Beach

Tanner Park

Venetian Shores Beach

Sound Beach POA East

Sound Beach POA West

Tides Beach

Beech Road Beach (NSBA)

Broadway Beach (NSBA)

Friendship Drive Beach (NSBA)

Shoreham Village Beach

Shoreham Beach

Corey Beach

Stony Brook Beach

Shoreham Shore Club Beach

Miller Place Park Beach

Scotts Beach

Woodhull Landing POA Beach

Bayberry Cove Beach

Bayview Beach

Grantland Beach

Indian Field Beach

Little Bay Beach

Soundview Beach Association Beach

Terraces on the Sound

Havens Beach

Eagle Dock Community Beach

Cold Spring Harbor Beach Club Beach

West Neck Beach

Lloyd Neck Bath Club Beach

Lloyd Harbor Village Park Beach

Gold Star Battalion Park Beach

Head of the Bay Club Beach

Nathan Hale Beach Club Beach

Baycrest Association Beach

Bay Hills Beach Association

Crescent Beach

Knollwood Beach Association Beach

Fleets Cove Beach

Centerport Beach

Huntington Beach Community Association Beach

Centerport Yacht Club Beach

Steers Beach

Asharoken Beach

Hobart Beach (Sound & Cove)

Crab Meadow Beach

Wincoma Association Beach

Valley Grove Beach

Prices Bend Beach

West Islip Beach

Benjamins Beach

Islip Beach

East Islip Beach

West Oaks Recreation Club Beach

Brightwaters Village Beach

Bayport Beach

Sayville Marina Park Beach

Bayberry Beach & Tennis Club Beach

Ronkonkoma Beach (Town of Islip)

Callahans Beach

Short Beach

Nissequogue Point Beach

Long Beach

Schubert Beach

Officials in both counties said the advisory was being issued for beaches known to be impacted by stormwater runoff caused by heavy rainfall from surrounding watersheds or adjacent tributaries. Stormwater runoff can impact swimming water quality by elevating bacteria levels, which may cause them to exceed New York State standards.

The water by these beaches also experiences limited tidal flushing due to the beach locations in enclosed embayments, or recesses on the coastline, Suffolk officials said.

The officials also recommended that swimming and other water contact be suspended in affected areas until the waters have been flushed by two successive tidal cycles, at least a 24-hour period, after the rain has ended.

The advisory will be lifted Tuesday at 7 a.m in Nassau and at 8 a.m. in Suffolk unless there is additional heavy rainfall or water samples reveal elevated bacterial levels, officials said.

For the latest information on affected beaches in Nassau, call 516-227-9700 and in Suffolk, call 631-852-5822.