No bathing advised at 16 Nassau beaches due to possible bacteria from stormwater runoff

The Nassau County Department of Health issued an advisory Saturday against bathing at 16 beaches, saying the heavy rainfall can increase bacteria levels in the water.

The advisory will be lifted at 8 a.m. Sunday, unless there is additional heavy rainfall or water samples reveal elevated bacterial levels, officials said.

The advisory was issued as a precautionary measure for beaches known to be impacted by stormwater runoff caused by heavy rainfall, officials said. Stormwater runoff can impact bathing water quality by elevating bacteria levels, which may exceed the New York State standard for bathing water quality, they said

The beaches include 14 North Shore beaches within Nassau County, including Centre Island Sound in Bayville; Creek Club in Lattingtown; Lattingtown Beach in Lattingtown; Laurel Hollow Beach in Laurel Hollow and Morgan Sound in Glen Cove.

Other impacted beaches include: North Hempstead Beach Park in Port Washington; Piping Rock Beach Club in Locust Valley; Pryibil Beach in Glen Cove; Ransom Beach in Bayville; Theodore Roosevelt Beach in Oyster Bay; Sea Cliff Village Beach in Sea Cliff; Soundside Beach in Bayville; Stehli Beach in Bayville and Tappen Beach in Glenwood Landing, officials said.

Two South Shore beaches within Nassau County are also impacted — Biltmore Beach Club and Philip Healey Beach, both in Massapequa.

For up-to-date recorded information on beach openings and closings, call (516) 227-9700.