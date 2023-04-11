Residential brush burning banned through May, state Department of Environmental Conservation says

With the risk of brush fires rated as "high" on Long Island, the state Department of Environmental Conservation reminded the public Tuesday that residential brush burning is banned statewide through May 14.

The ban, in place since March 16, is designed to "prevent wildfires and protect communities" during times of the year when the DEC monitors "heightened conditions" for wildfires across the state.

On Tuesday, the Hudson Valley and Catskill regions, as well as Long Island, were all at the yellow — or "high" — threat level, while the rest of the state risk was low.

A "high" risk of brush fires is in the middle of five levels of brush fire risk — ranging from low to extreme — and, according the DEC Fire Danger Map means: "All fine dead fuels ignite readily and fires start easily from most causes."

Additionally, unattended brush and camp fires can easily spread beyond the control areas and fires "may become serious and their control difficult" unless they are successfully attacked by suppression methods "while small," the DEC said.

In a statement released Tuesday reminding residents of the brush burning ban, the DEC said the open burning of debris is the single largest cause of spring wildfires in New York State.

"When temperatures warm and the past fall's debris and leaves dry out, wildfires can start and spread easily, further fueled by winds and a lack of green vegetation. Each year, DEC Forest Rangers extinguish dozens of wildfires that burn hundreds of acres," the DEC said.

Restrictions on open burning were first enacted in New York in 2009 to reduce air pollution and help prevent wildfires, the DEC said.

Those regulations allow residential brush fires in towns with fewer than 20,000 residents most of the year, but prohibit burning in spring, when most wildfires occur.

Burning garbage or leaves is prohibited year-round in New York State.

"Backyard fire pits and camp fires less than three feet in height and four feet in length, width, or diameter are allowed, as are small cooking fires," the DEC said, though "only charcoal or dry, clean, untreated, or unpainted wood can be burned."

The DEC reminds residents never to leave fires unattended. For more information, visit the DEC FIREWISE webpage at https://www.dec.ny.gov/lands/42524.html.