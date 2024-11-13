FDNY asks public to be 'vigilant' as extreme dry conditions persist, threatening more brush fires

One day after Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a statewide ban on outdoor burning through the end of the month, FDNY Fire Commissioner Robert S. Tucker reminded New Yorkers to be aware of the threat of brush fires and urged them to remain vigilant.

The warnings come as the metro area under a red flag warning, indicating critical fire weather conditions are in effect through at least 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The U.S. Drought Monitor continues to have Long Island and much of southeastern New York at the D1, or moderate drought level, indicating trees and landscaping have become "stressed" due to recent lack of precipitation and that the likelihood of wildfires, ground fires and brush fires has increased. The National Weather Service has recorded just trace amounts of rainfall across Nassau and Suffolk dating back to August — and noted that no rain is in the forecast for the foreseeable future, with humidity levels falling and winds gusting to 25 mph.

The warnings also come after firefighters have battled about two dozen brush fires on Long Island within the past week, most of them in Suffolk County.

Suffolk fire officials said Wednesday there are no current active brush fires in the county, and that after Medford firefighters managed to extinguish the last traces of a wildfire near Twelve Pines at about 4 a.m. Nassau officials also reported no current active brush fires Wednesday.

In making his announcement Wednesday, Tucker said that in the two-week period between Oct. 29 and Nov. 12, the FDNY responded to 229 brush fires citywide — the highest two-week total of reported brush fires in city history. The FDNY said by comparison there were just 200 reported brush fires recorded in the three previous Octobers combined.

"Remarkably dry conditions in October and so far in November have resulted in a historic amount of brush fires over the last two weeks and we need the public to remain vigilant," Tucker said in a statement. "Due to a significant lack of rainfall, the threat of fast-spreading brush fires fueled by dry vegetation and windy conditions pose a real threat to our members and our city ... We thank all New Yorkers who saw smoke and called 911, and we urge the public to do the same."

Included among the precautionary tips for fire safety, Tucker said that in addition to the outdoor burning banned by Hochul — which includes campfires, bonfires and any other open flame — grilling has been banned in city parks. Tucker also cautioned smokers to dispose of cigarette butts and matches properly, noting the threat carelessly discarded smoking materials can pose.

Extra safety precautions are warranted during welding operations, Tucker said, the risk of sparks or other incendiaries from hot construction activities posing a threat — especially when taking place near dry grass or leaves. Fireworks remain illegal in New York, as well, officials said.

Of the recent brush fires recorded in the city, 67 were in the Bronx, 56 in Queens, 51 in Brooklyn, 24 in Manhattan and 17 on Staten Island, the FDNY said.

In a statement Wednesday, the weather service noted: "A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are expected or occurring. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels will create a significantly elevated fire growth potential."

The warning comes amid a host of random risks being noted by the weather service

In addition to the drought and red flag warnings, the weather service has a coastal flood advisory in effect for all low-lying North Shore communities along Long Island Sound and its bays and tributaries from 8 a.m. Wednesday through to 11 a.m. Thursday.

There's also a small craft advisory in effect for all South Shore waters from Sandy Hook, New Jersey to Fire Island Inlet until 1 p.m. Wednesday and, to Montauk Point in effect until 6 p.m.

And, a freeze warning has been issued for southern Nassau from midnight Wednesday to 9 a.m. Thursday, this as subfreezing temperatures are expected overnight — the weather service warning frost and freeze conditions could threaten sensitive vegetation.