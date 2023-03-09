Sweetbriar Nature Center in Smithtown now home to coyote found wandering the streets in Queens

Straight out of a 1949 cartoon, a coyote found wandering Queens streets near a middle school was caught “in good condition” and now resides at Smithtown’s Sweetbriar Nature Center, the NYPD said.

Alerted by a 911 caller at 7:10 a.m. on Wednesday, officers “met an individual who also had observed the coyote while operating her vehicle,” said Det. Arlene Muniz.

That woman told them she was a wildlife rehabilitator working with the NYPD emergency service unit. “They corralled the coyote into a cage belonging to the rescuer and then transported the coyote to Sweetbriar Nature Center in good condition,” the detective said.

Sweetbriar was not immediately available to comment on Thursday.

As the 105th Precinct in Floral Park put it, “This morning, NCOs assigned to Sector Eddie were alerted by residents of this individual wanted for the attempted kidnapping of The Road Runner. With help from our friends at ESU, the individual was taken into custody without incident.”

This was the latest coyote to be found in urban or suburban areas, one of a small but increasing band of intrepid wanderers possibly hunting for new territory or a mate, experts say.

This one escaped without charges by the police — or a perilous encounter with people.

Video shows the coyote strolling leisurely along the sidewalk.

The police said they were called to “the vicinity of 81st Ave. and 257th St.” The Irwin Altman Middle School sits at that crossing.