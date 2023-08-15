Officials: Dead humpback whale washes ashore at Long Beach

A dead humpback whale washed up Monday evening on Long Beach and a necropsy has been scheduled to determine a cause of death, officials said.

The whale washed up on the beach Monday near Ohio Avenue after first being spotted about three miles off Atlantic Beach, according to the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society, or AMSEAS.

A necropsy is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday. Examiners will also take the whale's measurements as well as tissue samples, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

Conservation officials urge anyone in the water to maintain a 100 to 150-foot distance from all marine life.

The whale found Monday comes after another dead whale washed up Friday, nearly 60 miles away at Smith Point County Park.

That decomposed 34-foot humpback suffered blunt force trauma consistent with a boat strike, according to AMSEAS. Marine biologists took samples of tissue and blubber for examination over the next several weeks and buried the whale on the beach.

There have been at least 15 whales killed this year off New York beaches, AMSEAS officials said. Nearly half of the whales had been struck by boats or had human interactions before they died.