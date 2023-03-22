Long Island's warmer winter may bring insects, ticks and other bugs to your house a little earlier than usual

Long Island's clement winter may have jump-started the arrival of native and foreign critters that fly, crawl or bite as insects from the south are finding the warmth in the north to their liking. “There is evidence that the ranges of some insects have shifted north with the warmer climate,” said Matthew Schlesinger, chief zoologist, New York Natural Heritage Program, by email. Invaders include the frightful — the Gulf Coast tick and the Southern Pine Beetle — and the attractive, like many dragonfly species and butterflies, including the black-and-yellow winged giant swallowtail butterfly, North America's largest. “It’s true that due to warming winters, some insects and arthropods (ticks) emerge earlier than in history,” said Jody L. Gangloff-Kaufmann, a Cornell University entomologist and New York state integrated pest management community coordinator, by email. Ticks, possible disease carriers, not only survive winters, but gardeners already are encountering them. “It’s like Nature’s calendar,” said Gangloff-Kaufmann , as plants, reptiles and mammals all coordinate their arrivals. Or else, some, like bees, “may miss out on critical nutrition,” she said, echoing concerns of the Island’s gardeners, farmers and vintners. As winter's reign ends and the days lengthen, setting off chemical cues — sunshine brings out the insects. Long Island's midges, whose larvae winter in pond bottoms, and small moths are among the creatures already flying about. “They are probably about a couple of weeks early for sure; they are primed to be active when it’s warm enough and it’s certainly been warm enough,” said Douglas Futuyma, distinguished professor emeritus, Stony Brook University, Department of Ecology and Evolution. Similarly, the beehives have begun buzzing at Bethpage State Park and the Farmingdale State College's Teaching Gardens. The native butterfly that usually appears first, the maroon-brown, blue-spotted mourning cloak, has yet to show, however. Said Futuyma: "That is to me some indication that things aren't wildly abnormal." Untangling how flora and fauna interact — as Earth warms — is complicated indeed. “Climate change may lead to changes in the established range of insect populations in different areas, however, large increases in a population of a specific insect are unlikely to be tied to just one environmental factor, such as temperature," the state Department of Agriculture, which battles destructive insects like cherry fruit and spotted lantern flies, said in a statement. As Cornell's expert explained: “In a predator-prey interaction, a lack of synchrony will be bad for the predator but good for the prey,” and lots of species are “just adaptable to changes.” The ways different species fend off cold seem almost magical. "Some expel all the water out of their bodies to prevent freezing and some use a type of insect-produced antifreeze to prevent them from freezing to death," explained Dr. Tracy Leskey, supervisory research entomologist, U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service, by email. Others may be “freeze-tolerant.” Or, like hibernating grizzlies, slow their metabolisms. In terms of hardiness, “A fair number of these insects already are adapted to the weather at this time of year, which is very erratic,” said Futuyma, who sees no “dramatic change” in the cast of insects. Insects endure winters in different stages, the state zoologist said, with beetle grub larvae hiding in dead trees, moth cocoons shielding pupae, in between larvae and adults, in leaf litter, while the barrens buckmoth, which, as its name implies, prefers pine barrens, survives as eggs. “Others overwinter as adults,” he said, “like the multicolored Asian lady beetle that may find refuge in your house in large numbers, but also natives like bumble bee queens, whose entire colonies die in the fall, leaving it up to the queen to survive the winter and found a new colony in spring.” Wasp queens also can start new colonies in the spring. Still, the rapid declines of so many insect species — an apocalypse to some — is vivified by the lack of "bug spatter" on car windshields. Whether mosquitoes — also potential disease carriers — are more abundant this year, explained Elizabeth Brown, an Austin-based extension program specialist at Texas A&M University, depends partly on rainfall — and whether standing pools of water are emptied or become breeding pots. "That's really going to be based on what type of mosquito and water levels," she said, and it is far easier to kill them before they can fly. One way to keep ticks away, she said, is being vigilant about never leaving food outside that might attract animals they prey on. These sorts of pests may have few fans — yet she cautioned against "good" or "bad" categories. "You also have to take into account where the insect is located and what it is doing," she said. Termites, for example, are helpful if chomping dead trees — but not houses. Fears insecticides can sicken people and other creatures drive research into "beneficial" insects, which, explained New Jersey's Phillip Alampi Beneficial Insect Lab in a statement, "target their hosts and their life cycles are synchronized with their hosts, so when their host organisms hatch and are active the beneficials are also active." The lab's Indian parasitoid munches on the Mexican bean beetle, a soybean, snap and lima bean pest; the brown marmorated stink bug of Asia, a fruit- and vegetable crop attacker, is fought with "a wasp biocontrol that develops in the stink bug eggs," the lab said. A parasitoid spends its larval stage in or on another creature. Other creatures are shielding blueberry farms and eradicating mile-a-minute weed, that grows six inches a day. And remember, urged Brown, insects like caterpillars grow up to become butterflies. "Just because you have something feeding on a plant, you may want to sort of educate yourself on what it turns out be, so you don't inadvertently kill something when those are something you want to see later on."

WHAT TO KNOW Winter 2023’s balmy temperatures and little snow may have enticed insects — from pollinating bees to turf-munching aphids — to get an earlier-than-spring start on Long Island.

As excess greenhouse gases warm Earth, various species of insects are migrating north to the metropolitan area, which had been too cold.

Researchers are importing “beneficial” insects to battle native and invasive species that attack fruit trees, grape vines and other crops grown on the Island. This will cut down on the use of pesticides that may have harmful side effects.

Car windshields, which no longer get covered in “bug spatter,” are one sign that insect populations around the globe have plummeted.

Beehives buzzing

'Freeze-tolerant' bugs

Abundant mosquitoes?

