Long Island Sound beaches get water quality grades

Beachgoers ready to dive into summer might want to consult a newly released scorecard of water quality at beaches on Long Island Sound.

Beaches in Nassau and Suffolk netted some of the highest scores, according to the environmental nonprofit Save the Sound's water quality ranking from 2020 to 2022. McCabe’s Beach, Kenney’s Beach, both in Southold, and Southside Beach in Oyster Bay got A+ scores. Southold Town Beach, with a 17-year string of the top score, has one of the best records across Long Island Sound.

But the outlook was murkier for several other Long Island beaches. Beekman Beach in Oyster Bay got a C+ and Manorhaven Beach in North Hempstead received a C, representing some of the lowest scores across the Sound.

With the release of the report on the first day of summer, local officials and advocates hope it will be informative for beachgoers and a catalyst for change in locations with persistent water quality issues.

WHAT TO KNOW Beaches in Suffolk and Nassau netted some of the highest scores, according to the water quality ranking from 2020 to 2022 by environmental nonprofit Save the Sound. McCabe’s Beach, Kenney’s Beach, both in Southold, and Southside Beach in Oyster Bay got A+ scores. Southold Town Beach, with a 17-year string of the top score, has one of the best records across Long Island Sound. But the outlook was murkier for several other Long Island beaches. Beekman Beach in Oyster Bay got a C+ and Manorhaven Beach in North Hempstead received a C, representing some of the lowest scores across Long Island Sound. Manorhaven Beach had a high level of poor water quality events after rains that forced its closure between 2020 through 2020.

"We want to encourage people to take actions and empower them to take actions where they want to see improvements in beach water quality," said Peter Linderoth, director of water quality at Save the Sound.

The beaches with the highest water quality scores on Long Island Sound, according to a report released by nonprofit organization Save the Sound. Credit: Save the Sound

Long Island, New York City beach grades fluctuate

To get the results, the nonprofit's staff scientists and advisers used the Environmental Protection Agency Water Quality Portal to help assign a grade for 198 of 207 monitored swimming beaches across the Sound. Researchers analyzed data points that include the concentration of fecal matter to compile the classification.

Overall, 78% of the monitored Long Island Sound beaches earned A or B grades for water quality, the nonprofit said. However, beaches in the New York City area tended to rank lower compared with those in other parts of the Sound.

And over the three-year period, some year-over-year scores fluctuated. For instance, Prices Bend Beach in Suffolk had a C in 2020 but a B+ in 2022. Conversely, Orchard Beach in the Bronx moved down from an A- in 2020 to a C in 2022.

Several factors can play into why a beach may swing between high and low rankings over the years, including the day when the samples were taken. So the organization uses three-year averages to rank the highest and lowest scoring beaches.

"We feel it gives a more complete picture of the water quality at a beach," Linderoth said.

The beaches with the lowest water quality scores on the Long Island Sound, according to a report released by nonprofit organization Save the Sound. Credit: Save the Sound

Beach closures remain a concern

Environmental experts remain concerned about the number of beach closures, which can be detrimental for human health.

Beach closures can happen for several reasons, including a lack of lifeguards, high waves and cold water. Prolonged dryness can also make pollution from nearby sewer pipes more acute and leadto the closure of a beach.

But experts are particularly concerned about wet-weather failures, or closures due to poor beach water quality after rain. That's when a water sample doesn't pass the state's safe swimming criteria, and carries a higher risk of gastrointestinal and other illnesses.

The report said the main reason for beach closures is stormwater pollution, which can occur when precipitation does not soak into the ground. In places with extensive areas of impervious surfaces, such as asphalt roadways and other structures that don’t let water penetrate the ground, the runoff encounters trash and other pollutants. The runoff can be harmful to humans and bodies of water, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

In the seven regions measured, beach closures because of wet weather grew overall but Long Island had mixed results. The frequency of wet-weather closures in Nassau from 2020 to 2022 averaged 10.4%, up from 8.1% for 2018 to 2020. In western Suffolk, the number of wet-weather closures decreased, moving from 15% to 8.7%. The eastern side of Suffolk saw similar wet closures, decreasing less than one percentage point from the 2018-2020 averages.

In the report, Save the Sound put forward several suggestions that residents or municipalities can take to reduce stormwater pollution, including rain gardens that capture stormwater and move it into the ground, planting native plants and some infrastructure projects.

“Water quality at beaches across Long Island Sound has come so far — but we may be at a tipping point,” said David Ansel, vice president of water protection for Save the Sound, while calling for more improvements to sewer and stormwater lines.

“Steps we take in the next five years may well set the course for the health of Long Island Sound over the next 50,” he said.