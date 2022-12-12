NY groups, municipalities to receive millions to combat Long Island Sound pollution

The Long Island Sound — where every summer nitrogen pollution pushes oxygen levels below critical thresholds — will benefit from 41 new anti-pollution projects, totaling $10.3 million, with nearly half of them earmarked for New York, federal, state and wildlife officials said Monday.

These Long Island Sound Futures Fund grants will be awarded to organizations and local governments to improve the environment of Long Island Sound.

Adding in $5.8 million of matching grants from the grantees themselves produces a total of $16.1 million that will be spent on a variety of initiatives, from improving water quality to education, in New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont.

The new initiatives, the officials said, will stop 5.3 million gallons of polluted stormwater from flowing into the Sound, and 8,000 pounds of debris will be hauled away from its shorelines, improving 215 acres of habitat for fish and wildlife.

The stormwater that mixes with raw sewage and pours into the Sound when coastal wastewater systems are overwhelmed in heavy rainstorms remains the severest problem by far, with the largest facility, the East River/Western Long Island Sound, releasing 5,130 million gallons a year, according to the nonprofit, Save the Sound.

"The Long Island Sound is a critical natural resource that supports a diverse ecosystem and provides advantages to millions of people along its coast," said U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 2 Regional Administrator Lisa F. Garcia, in a statement.

Another $106 million was approved for the Sound in the new federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, she added.

One of Long Island’s biggest projects, totaling $546,200, will design and restore marsh at Sunken Meadow State Park “to support breeding, feeding and shelter for salt marsh sparrow, an iconic species of Long Island Sound, and buffer the park and nearby community from storms and sea-level rise,” the officials said.

A second project, funded with a total of $574,000, will inventory “stream barriers to fish passage” to prioritize which streams and migratory routes to restore, from Westchester to downstream Long Island Sound.

And the Village of Sea Cliff will gain a total of $320,400 to monitor Hempstead Harbor’s water quality.