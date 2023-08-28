Hurricanes Franklin, Idalia pose threats to Long Islanders; high waves, dangerous rip currents possible, NWS says

The Atlantic's first major hurricane of the season is expected to generate major swells in the ocean that will create high surf and dangerous rip currents at Long Island beaches beginning as early as Tuesday and continuing through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The disturbances at the shore could potentially continuing through the weekend, as Tropical Storm Idalia moves up the coast from Florida.

Neither Hurricane Franklin, currently located less than 530 miles southwest of Bermuda, or Idalia, now about 150 miles south of the western tip of Cuba, is expected to directly affect conditions on the island, according to David Stark, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton.

"Neither will be impacting us directly," Stark said, adding that five- to seven-foot waves are possible midweek because of swells generated by Franklin.

The Weather Service stipulated that conditions on the Eastern Seaboard could bring an "extreme threat to life" from rip currents for surfers.

"Wave conditions in the surf zone support extreme rip currents (very strong and very large) which are of significantly greater than average intensity," the Weather Service warned. "It will be dangerous for anyone entering the surf due to the overwhelming strength of the seaward pull."

The Weather Service said there is a chance of rain Tuesday and Wednesday on Long Island unrelated to either storm that has the potential to bring minor coastal flooding in the western South Shore Bays.

While Franklin is expected to move further out into the ocean on Thursday or Friday, the weekend brings the potential for additional high swells and dangerous rip currents from Idalia, which is expected to intensify into a hurricane later Monday.

The National Hurricane Center said Idalia is forecast to become a dangerous major hurricane when it reaches Florida's Gulf Coast as early as Wednesday with "life threatening storm surge and dangerous winds becoming increasingly likely" for the region.

The storm's path is not expected to pass near New York.

As for Long Island, Stark said "there may be two different periods here where we may see dangerous rip currents and high surf at the beaches from two different systems that aren't directly impacting us."