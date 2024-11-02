Trees in Napeague State Park killed by southern pine beetle to be removed

New York State Parks officials will begin removing dead trees from Napeague State Park in East Hampton after they were ravaged by infestations by the southern pine beetle.

Officials said the insects have killed tens of thousands of trees on the East End, particularly near Amagansett and Montauk.

Napeague State Park contains the "critically imperiled" Maritime Pitch Pine Dune Woodland and also the state and federally endangered northern long-eared bat, park officials said.

Starting in December, state park crews will begin cutting down dead trees, focused on Paumanok Path and Promised Land Trail. Workers will try to improve emergency access to the inside of the park, while removing other potential hazards for hikers, state park officials said.

Park officials began clearing trees after noticing southern pine beetle infestations at various state parks, said George Gorman, regional director for Long Island state parks.

"Significant woodland areas are susceptible to southern pine beetles, one they arrived, we knew we had to stop the infestation, which is almost impossible," Gorman said.

Tree removal is slated to be done between December and the end of February, when bats are usually hibernating officials said. Most work crews will be on foot, using chain saws and forestry mulchers.

As the region also faces a moderate drought, fire breaks will be cleared near Bayview Avenue and all dry shrubs will be cut to the ground in 250-foot fire breaks.

Officials said the widespread beetle infestation has killed trees and creating more tinder for a wildfire. Much of the South Fork has not burned for several years.

Crews have already cleared tens of thousands of trees on the East End after state parks hired a contractor for a $1 million project last December, partnering with the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

While trees have been removed, so far the southern pine beetle hasn't be stopped, Gorman said.

"Conditions in the last year has enhanced the spread of the southern pine beetle," Gorman said. "During this time period, everyone hears about the wildfires in California and it has raised big concerns in communities."

Work has been done to clear access roads and create buffers between wooded areas and nearby homes, Gorman said. Parks officials are also working with East Hampton town officials and local fire departments to clear 25-foot breaks to protect adjacent homes and preventing massive fires, Gorman said,

The park service also has a tree replanting plan, including trees that are more spread out and the best type of woodland trees not planted next to each other, Gorman said. It is part of a multiyear plan to control the pine beetle and protect forestlands.

