Stony Brook University selected to lead New York Climate Exchange, a $700 million hub on Governor's Island

A project to create a center for climate research, education and job training on Governor’s Island in New York Harbor will be led by Stony Brook University, it was announced today.

Stony Brook was one of three finalists to anchor the New York Climate Exchange, which will bring together multiple universities, businesses and non-profits to oversee a $700 million, 400,000-square-foot campus on the island, with construction to begin in 2025 for a planned 2028 opening.

The announcement culminates a process begun in 2020 to choose an anchor for a hub projected to create 7,000 jobs, plus 2,000 construction jobs, and host thousands of students from K-12 through graduate level as well as incubate businesses.

“Today, here in the heart of New York Harbor, we are taking a giant leap toward a cleaner, greener, more prosperous future for every New Yorker with the ‘New York Climate Exchange,’ ” said Mayor Eric Adams. “This first-of-its-kind project will make New York City a global leader in developing solutions for climate change while creating thousands of good-paying green jobs for New Yorkers and infusing $1 billion into our city’s economy.”

According to the announcement, “Once fully operational, the campus is expected to serve 600 postsecondary students, 4,500 K-12 students, 6,000 workforce trainees, and 250 faculty and researchers every year while supporting up to 30 businesses annually through its incubator program."

The campus will be funded in part with gifts of $100 million from the Simons Foundation and $50 million from Bloomberg Philanthropies.

Maurie McInnis, president of Stony Brook University, said the hub would bring together world leaders, experts, scientists and other stakeholders in a collaborative campus to develop climate solutions.

