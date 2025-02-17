Risso's dolphin stranded on East Hampton beach likely died of natural causes

A dolphin stranded on an East Hampton beach Friday died, likely of natural causes, shortly after rescuers arrived that morning, marine officials said.

The male Risso’s dolphin appeared to be old and very thin, said Maxine Montello, executive director of New York Marine Rescue Center. Even if the dolphin had survived rescue efforts, it’s unlikely that it could have been rehabilitated, she said.

“It definitely was a very compromised animal,” she said. “The fact that it passed on its own when we removed it from the water means that it was on its way out.”

The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society was conducting a necropsy of the dolphin. The results were not yet available, Montello said.

The New York Marine Rescue Center responds to sea turtles, seals, dolphins, porpoises and small-toothed whales. While Risso’s dolphins are less common, the center responded to two of the species last year, Montello said. Friday's stranding marks the first Risso's dolphin the center has encountered this year.

“I don’t think this says anything about what’s happening in our waters,” Montello said. “I think this animal was an older individual and was probably coming to the end of its life. ... Animals, marine animals specifically, come to the shoreline often to pass away.”

Two rescuers from New York Marine Rescue Center led Friday’s response with help from the Department of Environmental Conservation and East Hampton Marine Control.