Conserving water key this summer, officials urge: Help the environment, save money

Summer's here and water authorities across Long Island are reminding residents the conservation is key — and that water usage regulations and recommendations are to be followed to not only reduce consumption but save money.

The National Drought Information System has declared a moderate drought for most of Long Island, spanning across Nassau and Suffolk counties. Central Suffolk County and the North Fork have seen normal rainfall while the rest of Long Island has had slightly below normal precipitation, according to Drought.gov.

The Suffolk County Water Authority said that 70% of the 70 billion-plus gallons of drinking water pumped all year is actually used for irrigation systems, noting that the Environmental Protection Agency has found that 50% of that water is wasted "due to inefficient lawn watering practices." All of that can lead to water shortages — and higher water bills.

"During the summer months, our infrastructure — while robust and continuously improved — is overburdened by the steep increase in water demanded by automatic irrigation systems,” said SCWA Chairman Charles Lefkowitz in a statement. “The worst of it is that so much of the water consumed by these systems is wasted, providing no benefit to the health of landscapes. We implore our customers who irrigate to take advantage of the rebate programs we offer to install a smart irrigation controller. Most importantly, follow the odd/even lawn watering schedule.”

The Long Island Water Conference, which covers all of Long Island, has not issued any conservation warnings, but is urging residents to follow watering regulations and be mindful of water use.

"This time of year everyone is on edge and urging residents to be as diligent as they can be," said Long Island Water Conference spokesperson James Neri. "The irrigation season on Long island is long. Typically from July 4 through Labor Day, everyone is making sure facilities keep pumping out. We appreciate any assistance form neighbors and the community to conserve where they can and not waste water."

In both Nassau and Suffolk residents are not allowed to water lawns between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., and usage is further limited to odd and even days, based on address: Homes and businesses with addresses ending in an odd number can only water on odd-numbered days, while those with addresses ending in even numbers can only water on even-numbered days.

Officials also note that most lawns only need about 1 inch of water per week, and lawns watered every day are more susceptible to burning, due to shallow roots. They recommend watering in early morning or at night to avoid high evaporation rates.

The SCWA and many local water districts, such as Western Nassau, Freeport, Jericho, Plainview and others, are also reminding residents of many other water conservation tips, including taking advantage of water-saving devices like smart irrigation controllers.

The SCWA said smart irrigation controllers ultimately pay for themselves within a year or two due to the amount of water saved, but customers can use WaterWise credits from the SCWA toward the purchase of their controller.

"All of Long Island draws its water from a single-source aquifer hundreds of feet below the surface, containing trillions of gallons of water used by millions of people every day,” said SCWA CEO Jeffrey Szabo. “However, this resource is finite and must not be taken for granted. Not only is excessive usage not sustainable and detrimental to our environment, the increasing upward trend of usage will require millions upon millions of dollars in investment and cause the cost of water to rise significantly.”

Most local water districts have conservation tips posted on their district websites, and officials stress that residents who follow recommended guidelines can save money and the environment.