$1M State Parks project to prevent fires from trees killed by southern pine beetles

Hundreds of dead trees will be cleared in the next few weeks near Montauk and Amagansett to prevent fire danger caused by the southern pine beetle. A $1 million project to clear brush and create fire roads is intended to protect homes near Napeague and Hither Hills state parks, New York State Parks officials announced Tuesday. Crews have already leveled several thousands of trees that died after an infestation by the southern pine beetle, said George Gorman, regional director for Long Island’s state parks. The beetles began attacking trees two years ago in Napeague State Park and crews worked with the Department of Environmental Conservation to try to save other trees by cutting down as many as possible, Gorman said. The infestation quickly spread and a large number of trees were killed, he said. “The dead trees are a concern of becoming a brush fire,” Gorman said. “This investment of $1 million will open up fire breaks and goals to protect homes around Napeague and create a fire break between woodland area and homes.” State parks crews are clearing trees and brush totaling 12,000 linear-feet and 25-feet wide. Workers are using mulchers, chain saws and heavy equipment to clear brush on state property near private homes. The project includes 5,500 feet of brush behind homes on Cranberry Hole Road, 550 feet of brush and trees cleared around Dunes Lane, 1,750 feet of clearance behind homes on Bay View Avenue, all vegetation within 10 feet of the west side of Marlin Drive, about 440 feet of clearance behind Ship Wreck Drive and 740 feet of clearance just north of 90 Napeague Harbor Road. The parks include about 671 acres of Maritime Pitch Pine Dune Woodland, parks officials said. "Preserving our parks isn't just about landscapes; it's about safeguarding against threats,” Assemb. Fred W. Thiele Jr. said in a statement. “With a million-dollar initiative, New York State Parks takes a vital step in protecting against wildfire risks, ensuring safety, and preserving precious habitats.” The region has not burned for several years and concerns of a major brush fire tearing through parts of the South Fork were heightened by residents after the Hawaii wildfires in Maui. Pine beetles are "having an expansive impact on our native pine forests, and in some areas creating a potentially dangerous fire load that can give rise to public health and safety risks," said Bob DeLuca, president of the environmental Group for the East End, in an email. "A well-managed and monitored removal strategy is a rational approach to reducing fire load … and hopefully, a better understanding of the many variables, including climate change, that likely drive and sustain these beetle infestations."

Hundreds of dead trees will be cleared in the next few weeks near Montauk and Amagansett to prevent fire danger caused by the southern pine beetle.

A $1 million project to clear brush and create fire roads is intended to protect homes near Napeague and Hither Hills state parks, New York State Parks officials announced Tuesday.

Crews have already leveled several thousands of trees that died after an infestation by the southern pine beetle, said George Gorman, regional director for Long Island’s state parks.

The beetles began attacking trees two years ago in Napeague State Park and crews worked with the Department of Environmental Conservation to try to save other trees by cutting down as many as possible, Gorman said. The infestation quickly spread and a large number of trees were killed, he said.

“The dead trees are a concern of becoming a brush fire,” Gorman said. “This investment of $1 million will open up fire breaks and goals to protect homes around Napeague and create a fire break between woodland area and homes.”

State parks crews are clearing trees and brush totaling 12,000 linear-feet and 25-feet wide. Workers are using mulchers, chain saws and heavy equipment to clear brush on state property near private homes.

The project includes 5,500 feet of brush behind homes on Cranberry Hole Road, 550 feet of brush and trees cleared around Dunes Lane, 1,750 feet of clearance behind homes on Bay View Avenue, all vegetation within 10 feet of the west side of Marlin Drive, about 440 feet of clearance behind Ship Wreck Drive and 740 feet of clearance just north of 90 Napeague Harbor Road.

The parks include about 671 acres of Maritime Pitch Pine Dune Woodland, parks officials said.

"Preserving our parks isn't just about landscapes; it's about safeguarding against threats,” Assemb. Fred W. Thiele Jr. said in a statement. “With a million-dollar initiative, New York State Parks takes a vital step in protecting against wildfire risks, ensuring safety, and preserving precious habitats.”

The region has not burned for several years and concerns of a major brush fire tearing through parts of the South Fork were heightened by residents after the Hawaii wildfires in Maui.

Pine beetles are "having an expansive impact on our native pine forests, and in some areas creating a potentially dangerous fire load that can give rise to public health and safety risks," said Bob DeLuca, president of the environmental Group for the East End, in an email. "A well-managed and monitored removal strategy is a rational approach to reducing fire load … and hopefully, a better understanding of the many variables, including climate change, that likely drive and sustain these beetle infestations."