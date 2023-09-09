Climate protest at U.S. Open shines spotlight on activists' tactics 

An environmental activist glued his feet to the stadium floor, delaying a U.S. Open semifinal tennis match Thursday night, and in the process opened up a discussion on whether such tactics are an effective way to call attention to an important cause — in this case, climate change — or unwanted intrusions that could set off a backlash.

The protest from Extinction Rebellion NYC came from the upper reaches of Arthur Ashe Stadium as, on the court below, Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova were playing in the first semifinal match of the evening.

At first, television commentators were unable to figure out what was happening. Eventually, security and New York City police responded. It was 49 minutes before personnel were able to detach the glued protester and the match resumed. As the process dragged on, some fans began chanting “Kick them out!”

While many affected by such protests are angered by them, and organizers worry about safety issues, activists defend their methods as a powerful way to get their point across.

Miles Grant, spokesperson for Extinction Rebellion NYC, said in an interview that he understood why people on hand were upset. “There was a lot of pretty understandable frustration people felt about the game being disrupted. … We are, too, when we see weather events that delay games or postpone games, and that will be a lot worse” because of climate change.

“Our protest [causing] a 40-minute delay is a lot less severe than a lot of these natural disasters headed our way.” He added, “If we take strong action now … we can curb the worst of it.”

Chris Widmaier, a spokesman for the United States Tennis Association, which hosts the U.S. Open, said of the protest, "We had to assess whether it posed a danger for people in the area. It was like, 'OK, this is very odd.' ... we needed to get [the glued protester] off site and needed to do it safely." And that, he said, "took some time."

Four protesters were taken into police custody, Widmaier said.

Police surround one of the protesters on Thursday night. Credit: AP/Charles Krupa

Advocates: Actions are 'crucial'

There’s been a rash of climate protests lately, and other protesters also have faced consequences. For instance, two demonstrators who defaced the base and glass enclosing a Degas sculpture at the National Gallery of Art in Washington in April were indicted by a federal grand jury.

Activists groups say sometimes such acts are the only way to draw attention to their causes.

"The planet is literally burning and we see inaction from our elected officials," said Lisa Tyson, executive director of the Long Island Progressive Coalition. "Actions like these are crucial to point out the problems and solutions."

Tyson said her organization engaged in a disruptive protest in 2019 at the State Capitol in Albany to galvanize action on climate change. "We did it when we were working to pass the [New York State] climate leadership and protection act. We blocked the Senate office. We do it as a part of an escalated campaign when we feel other strategies have failed. It's rare but used when necessary."

In that case, Tyson said: "It worked and we got legislation passed. It's still the strongest climate legislation in the country."

Rosanna Perotti, director of Hofstra University's Center for Civic Engagement and professor of political science, called climate change "the issue of our time. The existential issue." She said it has galvanized people ages 18 to 29, across different races, ethnicities and political leanings.

Perotti said voter turnout among young adults was increasing, and "one of the reason these folks are coming out to vote is their concern about this." She added, "while the tactics of this group might turn off tennis fans, they may truly resonate with younger voters, younger people."

Coco Gauff during Thursday's semifinal match against Karolina Muchova. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Tennis star's support

Perotti noted that Gauff, who is 19, offered supportive comments about the protest; others have occurred at major tennis tournaments at Wimbledon and Paris.

Perotti wondered, though, whether Gauff, who won the match, would've been so charitable had she lost.

"I definitely believe in climate change," Gauff said afterward, clarifying that she was only aware that the protest was about environmental issues.

"Moments like this are history-defining moments. Like I said, I prefer it not to happen in my match, but I wasn't [angry] at the protesters. I know the stadium was, because it just interrupted entertainment. I always speak about preaching about what you feel and what you believe in. It was done in a peaceful way, so I can't get too mad at it."

Widmaier, the USTA spokesman, said there was a “heightened uniform presence” both on the grounds and in the stadium on Friday, and more undercover personnel working, too.

Julian Rocha, 21, a senior at Hofstra and vice president of the student group Leaders for Environmental Action and Fellowship, known as LEAF, said Extinction Rebellion's action at the Open was "a very eye-catching protest, to say the least."

He said he couldn't say whether there's "necessarily a right way or wrong way" to the protest, but certainly, "people are talking about it, even star athletes are talking about it," which indicated to him that it had an impact.

"It shows how frustrated people are," Rocha said. "People tried campaigning at the grass roots level, they tried lobbying their officials, and yet there’s a lack of meaningful change that is happening. So they’ve gone to more attention-seeking messages, not in a bad way.

"I personally would not be gluing myself to the floor, but I see why they do," Rocha said. "It’s tricky."

With Laura Albanese and Barbara Barker