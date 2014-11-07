Families of victims of unsolved killings appeal for public's help

Families of victims of unsolved killings on Long Island tearfully pleaded Thursday for anyone with information on their loved ones' deaths to come forward.

"It's five years and we're still in limbo," said Rhona Lawrence, whose son, Brendan Lawrence, 20, was killed in an April 6, 2009, homicide in Freeport.

About a dozen family members made their appeal at the Tabernacle of Joy Church in Uniondale, wearing T-shirts emblazoned with their loved ones' faces, to call attention to the unsolved cases.

Those cases are often forgotten, said Valerie McFadden, leader of Sisters Against Violence in Our Communities, who has kept a tally of victims of violence over the past 14 years.

"We have so much tragedy here," she said. "We have mothers here who have lost their sons . . . their grandchildren have lost a father."

McFadden's tally — compiled through news accounts and conversations with families — has turned up 64 unsolved killings in Nassau and Suffolk counties. Most resulted from gun violence, she said. There have been arrests in three of those cases, she said.

Nassau and Suffolk police couldn't confirm that figure yesterday.

"The police are doing what they can do," said McFadden, who passed out cards for Crime Stoppers and held up the hotline's number. "The community is not doing anything."

Members of the Nassau police appeared at the news conference.

In a statement later, Suffolk Deputy Chief Kevin Fallon said "every homicide is a top priority" and the unsolved cases are active investigations.

"The victims' families should know that the Suffolk County Police Department never gives up on a homicide investigation," he said.

McFadden started creating poster boards in 2000 to call attention to the violent deaths of young people. Names, ages and details of the deaths are handwritten on them. McFadden, a teaching assistant at Uniondale High School and the school's discipline office supervisor started building a poster board quilt with details and pictures of unsolved deaths six months ago.

Yolany Veliz's 16-year-old son Oscar's hit-and-run death in October 2011 is one of those cases. He was killed while riding a bike home.

"We need help," she said through tears.

Rhona and Algernon Lawrence said they don't know why their son, a 2006 Westbury High School graduate was shot to death, along with his friend Christopher Clark, 22.

Authorities recently announced a $10,000 Crime Stoppers reward for tips leading to the arrest of those involved.

Rhona Lawrence said she hoped people will overcome their fear and speak up about the killings.

"I just want somebody to come out and say something," Rhona Lawrence said.

Denise Ferro, whose son, Kail Ferro, 17, of Queens, was killed Oct. 21, 2006, in Roosevelt, came to support the families.

Last Saturday, Ferro's nonprofit, the Kail Ferro Memorial Youth Service, held its annual dinner for family members, including victims of gun violence.

After the event, she learned that Jasmine Copeland, a Freeport High student, was accused of stabbing to death another student, Abbigale Thomas, 17, outside of Copeland's Freeport home after an argument.

"We just did something this evening to help with the pain and here is another one lost," said Ferro, whose son's killer was convicted in 2007.