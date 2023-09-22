Farmingdale High School bus crash update: 4 in critical condition, nearly two dozen still hospitalized, officials say

This story was reported by John Asbury , Robert Brodsky , Candice Ferrette, Michael Gormley, Mark LaMonica and John Valenti. It was written by Brodsky.

Nearly two dozen passengers on a Farmingdale High School charter bus that crashed Thursday afternoon in Orange County remain hospitalized Friday, including one freshman female student who was airlifted to a Long Island specialty hospital overnight with severe injuries, and three others who are still critical, according to Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and hospital officials. The tragic accident — the bus careened down a 50-foot ravine while traveling on I-84 in the town of Wawayanda — left dozens of members of the school's marching band injured and killed Gina Pellettiere, 43, of Massapequa, the school's director of bands, and Beatrice Ferrari, 77, of Farmingdale, a retired social studies teacher who was acting as a chaperone on the annual trip to a band camp in Greeley, Pennsylvania. As the Farmingdale community begins to mourn the loss of two beloved current and former members of the school's faculty — and provides counseling to other students on the trip — attention turned to the injured victims. Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital and Westchester Medical Center are currently providing care to 12 bus passengers, including three in critical condition and nine in good condition, according to a hospital statement. The 12 include three at Westchester Medical Center who had been transferred overnight from St. Anthony Community Hospital in Warwick. An additional seven students and one adult are hospitalized at Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown, while one adult passenger is at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cornwall, Blakeman said at a news conference in Mineola Friday. Hospital officials did not provide an update on their condition. Farmingdale Mayor Ralph Ekstrand said the girl, a freshman and a junior firefighter, was taken to Cohen Children's Medical Center in New Hyde Park. "She has very severe injuries," he said, adding that the girl is conscious and alert. An undisclosed number of patients were treated and released overnight from Bon Secours Community Hospital in Port Jervis, according to State Police spokesman Trooper Steven Nevel. Multiple people were ejected from the bus, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. State Trooper Jason Lewis, one of the first responders on the scene Thursday, described a chaotic scene. "It was mayhem. It was a very horrendous, tragic accident," Lewis said Friday at Troop F headquarters in Middletown, where the bus was taken for examination. "Once I got down to the scene, numerous children scattered around, crying, asking for their parents." Lewis said he cared for injured children, while looking through the brush for other victims. One child, he said, had a broken leg. "Unfortunately there was someone next to him that was not doing so well, so I calmed him down and tried to bring up his spirit a little bit," he said. In total, 40 students and four adults were on board the bus. Five other buses on their way to the band camp were redirected Thursday night safely back to Farmingdale. Blakeman Friday credited first responders on the scene on the crash for their quick actions. "They saved our kids" with their swift response and professionalism, he said. " … If they not if they had not acted as swiftly and decisively to such professionalism it could have been so much worse." Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said the department will escort the bodies of Pellettiere and Ferrari back to Long Island. In a message Friday to Farmingdale parents and students, District Superintendent Paul Defendini said a crisis center would be established at Howitt Middle School this weekend for staff, students or community members. The crisis center, which will be staffed with volunteers from Farmingdale and neighboring districts, will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon and 2 to 5 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. "Daler Strong is alive and well right now, and we are working together to support our students and staff as we take the time to heal," Defendini said in the message. The high school is open Friday with support staff available while the county will provide mental health services and counseling at the high school Tuesday through Thursday, Blakeman said. All after-school competitions from Friday through the weekend are canceled, Defendini said. Also canceled was Farmingdale's scheduled football game Friday night against Freeport High School, and all baseball, softball and soccer games and practices, officials said. "We had several players on the bus trip, as well as some kids on the freshman bus involved with the accident," according to the Farmingdale Soccer Board. "As far as we know, some of our players were hospitalized and others received injuries. We are being told they are doing good." Gov. Kathy Hochul Thursday said a “faulty front tire” may have contributed to the crash. Nevel, the State Police spokesman, said speed and possible driver impairment have not yet been ruled out as potential causes. The bus involved in the crash was inspected in August when it was purchased by Regency Transportation of Nesconset, and passed the semiannual inspection, said Joseph Morrissey, a State Department of Transportation spokesman. The bus has been inspected four times in “random roadside inspections” since 2021, including one after the August semiannual inspection by the DOT, Morrissey said. “Over the last two years, buses operated by Regency Transportation incurred seven failed inspections during routine, semiannual inspections by the Department of Transportation,” Morrissey said. “The majority of issues identified by NYSDOT investigators had to do with the braking systems on a few buses. Buses with this issue were immediately taken out of service until rectified by the operator and verified by our inspectors. Record keeping and rear-axle issues were also identified.” Messages left with Regency were not returned. In a Facebook post, the company said it was cooperating with authorities. According to Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration records, one crash involving a Regency bus was reported to the agency in the last two years. That crash involved an injury, but records do not say who was responsible for the crash or provide any detail. A five-member team from the National Transportation Safety Board is in Orange County Friday morning and will be tasked with investigating the cause of the crash, officials said. A news conference with the NTSB is scheduled for Friday afternoon. Police investigators from the Forensic Investigation Center and the Collision Reconstruction Center and Commercial Vehicle Unit are also working with NTSB investigators, Nevel said. The blue Regency bus was towed away from the crash scene late-Thursday and was taken to the Troop F headquarters. The bus' windows are all knocked out and the front end is a mangled menagerie of twisted metal after it tumbled down the hill. Senate Transportation Committee Chairman Timothy Kennedy (D-Buffalo) is weighing whether state legislative action is warranted as a result of the crash, said his spokeswoman, Molly Hirschbeck. "Senator Kennedy has been closely following the crash … and plans to review the results of the investigation by the NTSB and [State Police] in detail to determine if state action is needed to prevent similar tragedies,” Hirschbeck told Newsday. Check back for updates to this developing story.

The bus carrying members of the Farmingdale High School band is removed from the ravine late Thursday night. Credit: Howard Simmons

Crisis center this weekend

In total, 40 students and four adults were on board the bus. Five other buses on their way to the band camp were redirected Thursday night safely back to Farmingdale.

Blakeman Friday credited first responders on the scene on the crash for their quick actions.

"They saved our kids" with their swift response and professionalism, he said. " … If they not if they had not acted as swiftly and decisively to such professionalism it could have been so much worse."

Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said the department will escort the bodies of Pellettiere and Ferrari back to Long Island.

In a message Friday to Farmingdale parents and students, District Superintendent Paul Defendini said a crisis center would be established at Howitt Middle School this weekend for staff, students or community members. The crisis center, which will be staffed with volunteers from Farmingdale and neighboring districts, will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon and 2 to 5 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.

"Daler Strong is alive and well right now, and we are working together to support our students and staff as we take the time to heal," Defendini said in the message.

The high school is open Friday with support staff available while the county will provide mental health services and counseling at the high school Tuesday through Thursday, Blakeman said.

All after-school competitions from Friday through the weekend are canceled, Defendini said. Also canceled was Farmingdale's scheduled football game Friday night against Freeport High School, and all baseball, softball and soccer games and practices, officials said.

"We had several players on the bus trip, as well as some kids on the freshman bus involved with the accident," according to the Farmingdale Soccer Board. "As far as we know, some of our players were hospitalized and others received injuries. We are being told they are doing good."

Causes probed

Gov. Kathy Hochul Thursday said a “faulty front tire” may have contributed to the crash.

Nevel, the State Police spokesman, said speed and possible driver impairment have not yet been ruled out as potential causes.

The bus involved in the crash was inspected in August when it was purchased by Regency Transportation of Nesconset, and passed the semiannual inspection, said Joseph Morrissey, a State Department of Transportation spokesman.

The bus has been inspected four times in “random roadside inspections” since 2021, including one after the August semiannual inspection by the DOT, Morrissey said.

“Over the last two years, buses operated by Regency Transportation incurred seven failed inspections during routine, semiannual inspections by the Department of Transportation,” Morrissey said. “The majority of issues identified by NYSDOT investigators had to do with the braking systems on a few buses. Buses with this issue were immediately taken out of service until rectified by the operator and verified by our inspectors. Record keeping and rear-axle issues were also identified.”

Messages left with Regency were not returned. In a Facebook post, the company said it was cooperating with authorities.

According to Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration records, one crash involving a Regency bus was reported to the agency in the last two years. That crash involved an injury, but records do not say who was responsible for the crash or provide any detail.

A five-member team from the National Transportation Safety Board is in Orange County Friday morning and will be tasked with investigating the cause of the crash, officials said.

A news conference with the NTSB is scheduled for Friday afternoon. Police investigators from the Forensic Investigation Center and the Collision Reconstruction Center and Commercial Vehicle Unit are also working with NTSB investigators, Nevel said.

The blue Regency bus was towed away from the crash scene late-Thursday and was taken to the Troop F headquarters. The bus' windows are all knocked out and the front end is a mangled menagerie of twisted metal after it tumbled down the hill.

Senate Transportation Committee Chairman Timothy Kennedy (D-Buffalo) is weighing whether state legislative action is warranted as a result of the crash, said his spokeswoman, Molly Hirschbeck.

"Senator Kennedy has been closely following the crash … and plans to review the results of the investigation by the NTSB and [State Police] in detail to determine if state action is needed to prevent similar tragedies,” Hirschbeck told Newsday.

Check back for updates to this developing story.