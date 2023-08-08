Massapequa crash that killed Patrice Huntley, his children Hannah and Jeremiah 'shocking,' family member says

A shattered Uniondale family is still trying to process the "shocking" Sunday night crash in East Massapequa that claimed a father and two of his children while seriously injuring three other passengers, including his third child and young granddaughter, according to a family member. The crash on Sunrise Highway killed Patrice Huntley, 60, of Flushing, and his children Jeremiah, 10, and Hannah, 13, of Uniondale, Nassau police said. The family were out for ice cream to celebrate Huntley's new job and were stopped at a red light when they were rear-ended by the driver of a 2023 Hyundai Kona being driven at a high rate of speed, police said. Among those injured in Huntley’s vehicle was his 18-year-old daughter and 6-year-old granddaughter, and a 14-year-old boy who had non-life-threatening back and rib injuries. In Uniondale, Tauris McBride, 48, the fiance of Tasheba Hamilton Huntley, the mother of the three children, said the family is devastated. “You had a man taking his children out to celebrate the fact that he got a promotion at work," McBride said. " … Two of the children died; two of the children have long-term injuries. Multiple broken bones; multiple surgeries they’re undergoing right now. [Hamilton Huntley] recently buried her mother and father and now has to deal with this, so we’re hoping we can have some privacy and just try to process this whole situation because it’s shocking. It’s like dream right now. It’s literally like a dream right now.” The 18-year-old daughter, whose name was not released, is undergoing multiple surgeries for a broken femur and has back injuries and massive blood loss, McBride said. The granddaughter, whose name was also not released, had both of her arms and legs broken and has pressure on her brain, he said. "It’s a terrible situation," McBride said, adding that the family is trying to begin the "healing process." McBride said Hamilton Huntley's 14-year-old, who was also in the car and had nonlife-threatening back and rib injuries, is “physically OK,” but is trying to cope with the loss of his loved ones. Leon Bradley, a next-door neighbor in Uniondale, said he was saddened to hear news of the crash. "They're very nice neighbors," Bradley said, adding that more should be done to crack down on reckless driving. "What happened is tragic … They're very well-mannered children and would be playing in the yard. And to not have that anymore; to have that taken away from you because of someone choosing to drive that fast is just unimaginable." The Huntleys were in a 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe that was struck by a driver who was speeding and whose vehicle overturned in the collision, according to Massapequa Fire Department Third Assistant Chief Conor McCaffrey. The crash sent Huntley’s vehicle into a Chevrolet Malibu driven by an 83-year-old man from Long Beach. The Kona flipped onto those vehicles and then onto a fourth vehicle, a 2016 Hyundai Elantra operated by a 33-year-old Massapequa man, the police said. Hannah was pronounced dead at the scene while Jeremiah was pronounced dead at a hospital. The Malibu driver was hospitalized in stable condition. The Elantra driver declined medical attention. The name of the driver of the Hyundai Kona, a 32-year-old man from Lindenhurst, wasn’t disclosed and he has not been charged. McBride said he hopes that changes. “I’m hoping there are charges for the driver," he said, "but that’s not really going to bring our children back.” Patrice Huntley was an armed forces veteran who worked to help other veterans find civilian jobs, said former colleagues at the Economic Opportunity Council of Suffolk, a Patchogue-based nonprofit where he had worked from 2014 to 2016. “He was dedicated to a mission of helping individuals less fortunate than him,” said CEO Adrian Fassett. Huntley had worked in a program that worked with veterans who were unhoused or were at risk of losing their housing, Fassett said. When he left after finding a job that paid better but was also in the social services field, “we were happy for him,” Fassett said. Colleague Patrenna Cuttino, a case manager in the veterans program who talked to Huntley only a week ago, said Huntley was a Marine who’d kept ties with EOC even after leaving, sometimes calling with job tips for the organization’s clients. In their last talk, she said, “He was happy … He was improving his lifestyle, losing weight, starting a new relationship” and a new job. Like always, she said, he’d talked about his children and grandchildren. When news of Huntley’s death spread around the office, she said, the mood was one of “devastation.” With Nicholas Spangler Check back for updates on this developing story.

A shattered Uniondale family is still trying to process the "shocking" Sunday night crash in East Massapequa that claimed a father and two of his children while seriously injuring three other passengers, including his third child and young granddaughter, according to a family member.

The crash on Sunrise Highway killed Patrice Huntley, 60, of Flushing, and his children Jeremiah, 10, and Hannah, 13, of Uniondale, Nassau police said.

The family were out for ice cream to celebrate Huntley's new job and were stopped at a red light when they were rear-ended by the driver of a 2023 Hyundai Kona being driven at a high rate of speed, police said.

Among those injured in Huntley’s vehicle was his 18-year-old daughter and 6-year-old granddaughter, and a 14-year-old boy who had non-life-threatening back and rib injuries.

In Uniondale, Tauris McBride, 48, the fiance of Tasheba Hamilton Huntley, the mother of the three children, said the family is devastated.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“You had a man taking his children out to celebrate the fact that he got a promotion at work," McBride said. " … Two of the children died; two of the children have long-term injuries. Multiple broken bones; multiple surgeries they’re undergoing right now. [Hamilton Huntley] recently buried her mother and father and now has to deal with this, so we’re hoping we can have some privacy and just try to process this whole situation because it’s shocking. It’s like dream right now. It’s literally like a dream right now.”

The 18-year-old daughter, whose name was not released, is undergoing multiple surgeries for a broken femur and has back injuries and massive blood loss, McBride said. The granddaughter, whose name was also not released, had both of her arms and legs broken and has pressure on her brain, he said.

"It’s a terrible situation," McBride said, adding that the family is trying to begin the "healing process."

McBride said Hamilton Huntley's 14-year-old, who was also in the car and had nonlife-threatening back and rib injuries, is “physically OK,” but is trying to cope with the loss of his loved ones.

Emergency responders at the scene of the fatal multivehicle crash in Massapequa on Sunday. Credit: Paul Mazza

Leon Bradley, a next-door neighbor in Uniondale, said he was saddened to hear news of the crash.

"They're very nice neighbors," Bradley said, adding that more should be done to crack down on reckless driving. "What happened is tragic … They're very well-mannered children and would be playing in the yard. And to not have that anymore; to have that taken away from you because of someone choosing to drive that fast is just unimaginable."

The Huntleys were in a 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe that was struck by a driver who was speeding and whose vehicle overturned in the collision, according to Massapequa Fire Department Third Assistant Chief Conor McCaffrey.

The crash sent Huntley’s vehicle into a Chevrolet Malibu driven by an 83-year-old man from Long Beach. The Kona flipped onto those vehicles and then onto a fourth vehicle, a 2016 Hyundai Elantra operated by a 33-year-old Massapequa man, the police said.

Hannah was pronounced dead at the scene while Jeremiah was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Malibu driver was hospitalized in stable condition. The Elantra driver declined medical attention.

The name of the driver of the Hyundai Kona, a 32-year-old man from Lindenhurst, wasn’t disclosed and he has not been charged.

McBride said he hopes that changes.

“I’m hoping there are charges for the driver," he said, "but that’s not really going to bring our children back.”

Patrice Huntley was an armed forces veteran who worked to help other veterans find civilian jobs, said former colleagues at the Economic Opportunity Council of Suffolk, a Patchogue-based nonprofit where he had worked from 2014 to 2016.

“He was dedicated to a mission of helping individuals less fortunate than him,” said CEO Adrian Fassett.

Huntley had worked in a program that worked with veterans who were unhoused or were at risk of losing their housing, Fassett said. When he left after finding a job that paid better but was also in the social services field, “we were happy for him,” Fassett said.

Colleague Patrenna Cuttino, a case manager in the veterans program who talked to Huntley only a week ago, said Huntley was a Marine who’d kept ties with EOC even after leaving, sometimes calling with job tips for the organization’s clients.

In their last talk, she said, “He was happy … He was improving his lifestyle, losing weight, starting a new relationship” and a new job. Like always, she said, he’d talked about his children and grandchildren.

When news of Huntley’s death spread around the office, she said, the mood was one of “devastation.”

With Nicholas Spangler

Check back for updates on this developing story.