3 dead in multi-vehicle crash on Sunrise Highway in Massapequa, police say

Three people died and four others suffered serious injuries Sunday evening in a multiple-car crash on Sunrise Highway in Massapequa, police said.

Nassau police said a speeding westbound vehicle collided with three other vehicles across from the Sunrise Mall shopping center about 7:20 p.m. Sunday.

Photos from the scene show the mangled wreckage of the vehicles involved in the crash and numerous firefighters working to assist the victims.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Four others were hurt and transported to local area hospitals where two are listed in critical condition and two others are listed in stable condition. Another injured person was treated and released, police said.

None of the victims were identified early today.

Police closed off both directions of Sunrise Highway in the vicinity of the crash for more than eight hours overnight.

Sunrise Highway was reopened in both directions before dawn.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.