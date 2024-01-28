Fatal crash closes westbound lanes of Southern State at exit 35 and 36 for investigation

The westbound lanes of Southern State Parkway are closed between exit 35 and 36 in West Babylon for an ongoing investigation into a fatal crash that claimed the lives of two people Sunday morning, New York State Police said.

The crash occurred about 5:40 a.m. between the Straight Path exit and exit 35 at Wellwood Avenue, police said.

Traffic is being diverted onto exit 36 south toward North Lindenhurst.

Additional details were not immediately available as the investigation continues, police said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.