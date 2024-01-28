Woman killed when SUV crashed into retaining wall in East Garden City, police say

A woman died early Saturday morning in East Garden City after she lost control of her sport utility vehicle which jumped a curb and slammed into a retaining wall, Nassau County police said.

The unidentified 37-year-old driver was eastbound on Stewart Avenue shortly after midnight when her 2016 Nissan Rogue veered off the road at the intersection with Selfridge Avenue, according to authorities.

Police could not say if the rain or alcohol were a factor in the fatal crash, but Felix Martinez, a valet parking attendant who works at The Cuban restaurant across the street from the crash, said speed was a factor.

"She was coming too fast. When she saw the red light, maybe she didn’t care, she tried to make a right but she didn’t make it," he said. "She can’t turn right at that speed and that’s why she hit the concrete."

He said that he rushed to the wreckage and tried to communicate with the driver, who he said was wearing a sweatshirt that said, "Antisocial Nightclub."

"I come to the car with a work friend. We came to the door of the car and we tried to talk to her, but she didn’t answer. Her eyes were closed," Martinez said. "After the police came, she moved. The police put the lady on the floor and they tried first aid, but she didn’t make it."

He said that the crash shocked him and he thought of his own reckless driving habits.

“That’s the first time I saw. It’s sad. I thought my God, my God, it’s so sad," he said. “I don’t know if she had a kid. There was a child seat in the back.”

Caroline Barucci, a manager at The Cuban, said drivers frequently speed up at the intersection to try to make it through before the traffic light turns red. She also said weather conditions may have played a role in the wreck.

“Sometimes they try to beat the light. It’s sad. It was slick, you still had some rain out there,” Barucci said.

Nassau County Police Department paramedics took the driver via ambulance to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to police. Their investigation is ongoing.