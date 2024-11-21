Woman killed crossing Hempstead Turnpike in Uniondale

A woman was killed after she was struck by a car while crossing Hempstead Turnpike in Uniondale early Thursday, Nassau police said.

Around 1:12 a.m., a 25-year-old man was westbound in a 1995 Lexus on Hempstead Turnpike when it struck the woman, who was near the intersection of Uniondale Avenue.

The woman, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the Lexus remained on the scene and was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Check back for updates on this developing story.