Overnight rain dampens wildfire risk on Long Island, but dry weather returns

Light rain overnight into Monday reduced Long Island’s fire danger, but high winds and drier conditions for the coming week could ramp up the risk for wildfires again. Long Island is currently in a moderate drought status, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, and dry conditions statewide have increased the danger for brush fires starting and spreading. Including about a quarter-inch of rain Sunday night and since Sept. 1, Long Island has recorded just .43 inches of rain at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip. That’s more than eight inches below the normal level of 8.66 inches, according to the National Weather Service. October marked the driest month on record since 1963, with just .12 inches of rain. New York State has seen high fire danger since mid-October, said Forest Ranger Capt. Scott Jackson, who manages wildfire protection for the state Department of Environmental Conservation. The DEC reduced the risk to a moderate fire danger Monday in the Lower Hudson Valley, New York City and Long Island. "Looking at the extended forecast, we anticipate it to return to high fire danger and dry conditions until we get more rain," Jackson said. "It does look like it will continue to dry out. We encourage everyone to not have fires and make sure they’re attended and follow local burn bans right now." There are 15 active wildfires burning across the state, totaling more than 2,000 acres, Jackson said. The largest fire burning upstate is the 1,800-acre Jennings Creek Fire in Orange County and New Jersey. Locally, there were also close to a dozen small brush fires reported last week, including in Riverhead and the Massapequa Preserve. New York firefighters have battled 60 fires since Oct. 1, burning 2,750 acres. Since the start of the year, there have been 112 fires burning more than 200,000 acres, Jackson said. "It's not totally unprecedented, but it's certainly been a long time since we've had a fall fire season like this," Jackson said. "Statistically, the fire numbers have not increased, but they’ve increased how early and late they’ve burned and the fires are getting bigger." Forecasters are working with state land managers to assess the next risk levels, said National Weather Service Meteorologist James Tomasini. There were no fire weather warnings for Long Island on Monday. Humidity levels are expected to drop between 30 to 40%, Tomasini said. The fire risk could increase Tuesday when a cold front is expected to bring high winds sustained at 20 to 30 mph with gusts topping 35 mph, Tomasini said. There is no significant rain in the forecast for the next week. "Even a little bit of rain will probably cause less favorable conditions for fire spread," Tomasini said. "We will still have strong winds out of the northwest and drier conditions."

