Overnight rain gives way to clear skies, mild temperatures all week on Long Island

One day after Long Island saw its first traces of precipitation in weeks, warm temperatures and high humidity are in the forecast for Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday's high temperature is expected to be close to 70 degrees, with clearing skies, while daytime highs of around 50 are forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The weather service is calling for winds of 14-20 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph on Tuesday, followed by a similar forecast for Wednesday.

Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to near freezing both nights.

While daytime temperatures could rebound slightly, to around 60 degrees Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the weather is expected to remain mild and fairly fall-like.

While there has been only trace precipitation in recent weeks and while numerous brush fires have burned on Long Island, the weather service does not have red flag warnings in effect for Nassau or Suffolk Monday. About 1/10th of an inch of rain was recorded at Farmingdale and Islip Monday.

In a statement Sunday, the weather service said that with strong gusting winds and low humidity expected for the early portion of the coming week, the risk of fire spread will be elevated — especially given the presence of "dry fuels" like leaves and brush.

"Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged," that statement read. "Use extra caution if handling any potential ignition sources, such as machinery or matches, and ensure to properly extinguish or dispose cigarette butts," the statement said.

As of this week, the U.S. Drought Monitor has moved Nassau and Suffolk from its D0 Level, meaning it's been abnormally dry, to its D1 Level, which signals "moderate drought."

The D1 Level indicates that trees and landscaping are "stressed," voluntary water conservation is requested and wildfires and ground fire possibilities increase.