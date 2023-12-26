Long Island forecast: Foggy, wet and warm week ahead of New Year's Eve

There’s a dense fog advisory in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday, with the National Weather Service warning of hazardous driving conditions — telling motorists, “slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.”

And that’s just the start of what figures to be a miserable weather week that, while unseasonably warm, has the chance to be filled with a lot of rain. Like, every day rain.

The good news?

Forecasters are calling for clear, mostly sunny skies on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, with highs in the low 40s.

But, temperatures New Year’s Eve night figure to hover right around the freezing mark — hugging 31-32 degrees.

The weather in the days leading to New Year’s Eve?

Not so good.

Though daytime temperatures will be in the low 50s through Thursday, the weather service is calling for rain beginning Tuesday night and running through Friday. The chance of rain Tuesday night is 40%, followed by a 70% chance Wednesday, a 90% chance Wednesday night and a 40-50% chance Thursday and Friday.

And the humid weather combined with stagnant air and temperatures in the low 40s early Tuesday is causing those dangerous fog conditions, the weather service said. It also is warning the thick fog could be dangerous to boaters as well, with the conditions making navigation “difficult.”

“If you must navigate,” the weather service said in its advisory, “proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass.”

As with the driving fog advisories, the weather service said the fog advisory for boaters will last until about 10 a.m.

It covers all Long Island waters, including Long Island Sound, all bays and inlets and Atlantic Ocean waters from Sandy Hook, N.J., to Montauk Point.