Former Rep. George Santos has just weeks to pay $205G, judge says

A U.S. district judge filed a forfeiture order against former Long Island Congressman George Santos, requiring him to pay more than $200,000 next month.

The court document, signed by U.S. District Court Judge Joanna Seybert and filed in Central Islip on Dec. 19, orders Santos to pay $205,002.97 by 30 days before his sentencing scheduled for Feb. 7.

When reached Friday evening, Robert Fantone, a Manhattan-based defense attorney representing Santos, declined to comment.

The former congressman, who served residents of Nassau County and Queens in New York’s 3rd Congressional District for most of 2023 before he became the sixth House member ever expelled, must pay the sum through a money order or a certified or official bank check made payable to the U.S. Marshals Service and mailed overnight to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Central Islip, according to the court filing. Failure to pay before the due date, according to the order, means Santos “shall forfeit any other property of his up to the value of the outstanding balance.”

Santos pleaded guilty to federal charges of aggravated identity theft and wire fraud before Seybert in Central Islip on Aug. 19.

While he is scheduled to be sentenced in February, Newsday previously reported that Santos’ attorneys have raised the possibility that his sentencing could be postponed if he were unable to pay the $205,000.

The expelled congressman faces a minimum of 2 years in prison at his sentencing for the aggravated identity theft charge. Newsday previously reported that the wire fraud charge has no minimum sentence and a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.