Long Islanders say good riddance to toys, pollution and war in 2024

Toys, pollution, war and Islanders losses.

These are some of many things Long Islanders hope to be rid of in 2024.

"Good Riddance Day," which takes place every Dec. 28, was celebrated on Thursday by the Times Square Alliance. It's a pre-New Year's Eve event at which people share what they are happy to be rid of in the coming year.

Long Islanders also believe one must let go of the old to bring in the new year.

For Deejanae Lawrence, 21, of Baldwin, this includes people.

“I want to be rid of unhealthy relationships that don't serve me anymore,” she said.

Kiyani Serda of Patchogue agreed that to achieve your goals, one must “get rid of the baggage” and have “tunnel vision.”

“If you want to get rid of something for the new year, I'd say, get rid of anyone holding you back of your goals,” Serda said. “Be the best 'you' you can be this year because that's the only thing you can do for certain.”

For others, this includes literal people.

Danyelle McMillan-Mahabir, who is due to give birth on New Year’s Day, wishes to “get rid of the belly” and have a healthy baby, she said Friday in Patchogue.

Joanne Chan, owner of J&A Cleaners in Rockville Centre, said she wished for all people to connect more in the new year. This means getting rid of screen time, especially for kids, and to cut the Wi-Fi.

“People have to take care of each other,” Chan said, “and not be too selfish.”

Many young Long Islanders also said they'd like to see their home be a better place in 2024.

Kayleigh Greene, 11, said Thursday in Patchogue she wanted “child hunger and child predators” to be gone.

“There are children in this world who are starving,” she said. “Hopefully [predators] change their ways.”

John Anderson and his son, Logan, 7, said they wanted a happier year.

"Less war and more peace,” they said. “And no COVID.”

In Rockville Centre, the Taylor family spent Good Riddance Day morning taking stock of old toys to be donated. But they also have bigger aspirations.

Madison Taylor, 9, said she wanted pollution to be gone in the new year.

As for her brother, Hudson, the 7-year-old just wants his favorite team to succeed.

“I want the Islanders to stop losing,” he said.