NewsdayTV's top stories of 2023
These were the biggest stories on Long Island this year.
Two adults dead, five critically injured, after bus with Farmingdale High School kids on way to marching band camp crashes
Farmingdale director of bands Gina Pellettiere and retired teacher Beatrice Ferrari were killed.
Officials: Boys, 14, killed in wrong-way DWI crash were Roslyn students
"We are experiencing unimaginable grief," said Roslyn Board of Education president Meryl Waxman Ben-Levy of the teens killed and injured in the Jericho wrong-way crash. "Our community was destroyed. These were beautiful people; beautiful babies."
Complete coverage: George Santos scandal
Former Rep. George Santos (R-Nassau/Queens) faced various allegations before even taking office, after reports surfaced that he lied on his resume and questions were raised about his campaign finances. See Newsday's coverage on Santos here.
Ex-Suffolk chief of police arrested on sexual misconduct charges, officials say
James Burke, who served federal prison time in a corruption scandal, was charged with offering a sex act, indecent exposure, public lewdness and fifth-degree criminal solicitation, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison said.
'Very unhealthy' pall of smoke thickens on LI
Poor air quality was forecast for Thursday and Friday as fires continue to burn in Canada.
NTSB: Passenger dead in plane crash near Republic Airport, 2 injured
The pilot and a second passenger were critically injured when the single-engine plane crashed Sunday in North Lindenhurst, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. The passengers were a mother and daughter from New Jersey, according to the attorney of the plane's operator.
School team names with 'any connection' to Native American people must change, state says
The Braves, Chiefs, Warriors and Thunderbirds will have to change their team names as the state issues its clearest information yet on the Native American mascot ban.
LI has highest number of work zone speed tickets issued in first six months of NYS camera program
Out of 133,640 tickets statewide, Long Island had more than 30% of the total.